Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

321 Hokulani St

321 Hokulani Street · (808) 276-3715
Location

321 Hokulani Street, Pukalani, HI 96768
Maka`eha Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 321 Hokulani St · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Lovely Upcounty Home - Unique architecture and wonderfully designed, furnished 3 bed /2 bath home with manicured lawn, tropical landscaping and a variety of fruit trees including papaya, grapefruit and oranges. Located in a peaceful Pukalani neighborhood this property features a recently renovated kitchen with granite counters, tile flooring, high end cabinets, new appliances and washer and dryer. Master bedroom includes a king sizes bed and Jacuzzi tub. The two guest bedrooms include queen sized beds and the guest bathroom features an oversize soaking tub. Enjoy peek a boo views of the ocean as you relax on the large lanai. Off-street parking with covered carport.

Conveniently located near Pukalani Terrace Center with grocery shopping, restaurants, banking, and Starbucks. Nearby Pukalani Park with jogging areas, swimming pool, tennis courts and soccer fields. Pukalani Country Club just a street away.
Rental includes water/sewer , landscaping and quarterly pest control .

Tenants pays for electric, cable, internet and trash. No Pets and Absolutely NO SMOKING anywhere on the property. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Shown by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4791508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Hokulani St have any available units?
321 Hokulani St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Hokulani St have?
Some of 321 Hokulani St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Hokulani St currently offering any rent specials?
321 Hokulani St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Hokulani St pet-friendly?
No, 321 Hokulani St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pukalani.
Does 321 Hokulani St offer parking?
Yes, 321 Hokulani St does offer parking.
Does 321 Hokulani St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Hokulani St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Hokulani St have a pool?
Yes, 321 Hokulani St has a pool.
Does 321 Hokulani St have accessible units?
No, 321 Hokulani St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Hokulani St have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Hokulani St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Hokulani St have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Hokulani St does not have units with air conditioning.
