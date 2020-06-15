321 Hokulani St

Amenities

Lovely Upcounty Home - Unique architecture and wonderfully designed, furnished 3 bed /2 bath home with manicured lawn, tropical landscaping and a variety of fruit trees including papaya, grapefruit and oranges. Located in a peaceful Pukalani neighborhood this property features a recently renovated kitchen with granite counters, tile flooring, high end cabinets, new appliances and washer and dryer. Master bedroom includes a king sizes bed and Jacuzzi tub. The two guest bedrooms include queen sized beds and the guest bathroom features an oversize soaking tub. Enjoy peek a boo views of the ocean as you relax on the large lanai. Off-street parking with covered carport.



Conveniently located near Pukalani Terrace Center with grocery shopping, restaurants, banking, and Starbucks. Nearby Pukalani Park with jogging areas, swimming pool, tennis courts and soccer fields. Pukalani Country Club just a street away.

Rental includes water/sewer , landscaping and quarterly pest control .



Tenants pays for electric, cable, internet and trash. No Pets and Absolutely NO SMOKING anywhere on the property. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Shown by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



