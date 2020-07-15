/
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kahului, HI
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
Wailuku Ahupua`a
111 Kahului Beach Road
111 Kahului Beach Road, Kahului, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
763 sqft
Beautiful West Maui mountain view and ocean view! 2 bedroom/1.5 bath. Completely furnished, 1.5 miles from Maui Memorial Hospital. Car available to rent for $500 month, 2012 Honda Fit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Wailuku Ahupua`a
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304
2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
839 sqft
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town. Available Now Rent: $1850 App fee $30.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Wailuku Ahupua`a
137 Hoowaiwai Loop Unit #2506
137 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
754 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Condo at Ho'ole'a Terrace - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is located in the newer development of Ho'olea Terrace. This unit is tastefully furnished and has wonderful ocean and mountain view.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
Wailuku Ahupua`a
85 Kapi Lane #8-102
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
12 Honuhula St.
12 Honuhula Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
12 Honuhula St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family Home North Kihei - Beautiful single family home in North Kihei. 3 bed 3.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a
55 Kai Pl
55 Kai Place, Paia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
400 sqft
1 /1 Cottage that was completely remodeled in 2015. Furnished with utilities included, 2 tandem parking spaces. The Cottage is totally private and also features beautiful interior design as well as a tranquil bamboo lined covered deck.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
311 Wainohia St
311 Wainohia St, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
500 sqft
Private furnished 1 bedroom Ohana in North Kihei on a nice neighborhood street. Detached and sits behind the main house (which is owner occupied when on the island). Ohana has a cozy front entry patio which is fenced for privacy.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
Wailuku Ahupua`a
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
15 KULANIHAKOI ST, 11A
15 Kulanihakoi Street, Kihei, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
932 sqft
Haleakala Gardens - Haleakala Gardens 3/2 ground floor furnished (RLNE5536848)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2531 S. Kihei Rd. #C615
2531 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kihei Akahi 1 Bedroom Across from Kamaole II Beach - Enjoy ocean views from the lanai in this top floor Kihei Akahi condo C-615 is a partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2387 S Kihei Rd
2387 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing ocean view 1 bed 1 bath Kihei Ali'i Kai - Wake up in the morning and enjoy the views of Kahoolawe and Molokini from your living room. This spacious 1 bed 1 bath unit comes furnished.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
77 Ka Drive - 1
77 Ka Dr, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
594 sqft
Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313
1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
892 sqft
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
Makawao Ahupua`a
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.