apartments with washer dryer
202 Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1037 Noelani St.
1037 Noelani Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1592 sqft
1037 Noelani St. Available 08/01/20 Make this your next home - Spacious and clean 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home, 2 Car Carport home in Pearl City. Appliances include a refrigerator, range/oven, and a washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl City
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-302 Paiwa Street #813
94-302 Paiwa Street, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
643 sqft
3br/1ba unit in Secured Building in Plantation Town Apartments (HIPPM (Waipahu) - Available for immediate occupancy! Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A
94-1033 Lumikula Street, Waipio, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 3BR/1.5BA/2PKG near Waikele - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026
98-640 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
861 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking (Pearl Horizons) - Come live in this hidden gem of a home! Located just a short distance from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center where you will find an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment to choose from.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.
1 of 17
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 4:00 pm By: MARI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-288 Hale Momi Place
98-288 Hale Momi Place, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1562 sqft
Very Spacious, Well Maintained, Hidden Gem on Quiet Street - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1562 sq. ft, single story home is conveniently located on a quiet street within blocks of Pali Momi Medical Center and Pearlridge.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802
98-288 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802 Available 08/01/20 High floor 1 bedroom with ocean and mountain views! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 covered parking Oceanside of the building with slight ocean and mountain views! Renovated a few years ago, the kitchen was
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1
94-1069 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1730 sqft
NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-501 Koauka Loop
98-501 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic, unobstructed views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and city views. Great location across the street from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center with Macy's, Sears, movie theaters, Pali Momi medical center, and great restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98288 Kaonohi Street
98-288 Kaonohi St, Waimalu, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
This studio unit is in excellent condition and features ceramic tile and carpet, newer kitchen/bath cabinets and granite countertops, a/c, blinds, all newer appliances. Building has pool, gym, community laundry and secured parking and entry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-380 Koauka Loop
98-380 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1336 sqft
3-bed 2-bath home in the Bougainville housing area located at Koauka Loop in Aiea. Single parking stall included with street parking available. Pool and common area available. Pets allowed, must first go through an approval process.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-401 Kaonohi Street 4
98-401 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) - Property Id: 316715 $2100 - Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) 2/2/0 In Aiea 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath (no parking) in nice, relatively quiet area of Aiea.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl City
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
164 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.
