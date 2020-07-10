/
apartments with washer dryer
23 Apartments for rent in Kula, HI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
77 Ka Drive - 1
77 Ka Dr, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
594 sqft
Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.
Results within 5 miles of Kula
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
311 Wainohia St
311 Wainohia St, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
500 sqft
Private furnished 1 bedroom Ohana in North Kihei on a nice neighborhood street. Detached and sits behind the main house (which is owner occupied when on the island). Ohana has a cozy front entry patio which is fenced for privacy.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Makawao Ahupua`a
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
312 Lakau Pl
312 Lakau Place, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 98086 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible).
Results within 10 miles of Kula
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2050 Kanoe Street #201
2050 Kanoe Street, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Washer & Dryer. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
480 Kenolio Road #12-203
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
730 sqft
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Unit (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Upstairs unit. Washer and Dryer. Newly renovated unit. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES NOT HUD or Section 8 approved. NO PETS NO SMOKING.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2747 S. Kihei Rd #H108
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Kihei Shores, walk right down to the beach! - 2 bed/2 bath unfurnished unit, tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. Brand new paint throughout. Amenities include washer/dryer, dishwasher, one reserved parking stall.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1724 sqft
NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area. this well kept town home , recently built, granite countertops, tile and carpet floors, great 2 story town home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
12 Honuhula St.
12 Honuhula Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
12 Honuhula St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family Home North Kihei - Beautiful single family home in North Kihei. 3 bed 3.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
6 Alania Place
6 Alania Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364 This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean. Rent includes water, trash and yard service.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2777 S Kihei Rd
2777 South Kihei Road, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1039 sqft
This spacious ground floor condo features everything you need for a fantastic Maui vacation. The island-themed living room is perfect for the whole family to relax and watch the curved HDTV after a big beach day.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
150 Hauoli Street
150 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
559 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Wailuku. Amenities included: dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and ocean view from lanai. Utilities included: cable and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 25th 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
145 North Kihei Road #102
145 North Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,120
613 sqft
Enjoy the ocean breeze in your luxury 1 bedroom condo. Wander right out to the beach or stroll past the resort putting green. The unit is fully equipped and recently remodeled with higher end finishes.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
85 Kapi Lane #8-102
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
3505 Hookipa Place
3505 Hookipa Place, Wailea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2845 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED, BREATH TAKING OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM $8500 month + GET- 1 year lease ( water, pool maintenance, and yard service included) Available Date: July 1, 2020 More than just another home this stunning property is a magical life
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
155 Wailea Ike Place Unit 11
155 Wailea Ike Pl, Wailea, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1148 sqft
SPACIOUS GRAND CHAMPIONS CONDO! Available July 15, 2020 thru January 31, 2021. - Excellent privacy afforded by this nice Large & spacious END UNIT 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, downstairs furnished condo at the Grand Champions complex in sunny Wailea.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Paeahu Ahupua`a
3950 Kalai Waa Street # V-201
3950 Kalai Waa Street, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WAILEA FAIRWAY VILLAS...one of Wailea's most sought after areas. Located close to Wailea's favorite restaurants and popular golf courses. This beautiful furnished second floor unit looks over a golf course lined with ocean views.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1860 sqft
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313
1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
892 sqft
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
80 Halili Ln
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
906 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Kihei Condo - Property Id: 307354 1 3BR / 2Ba Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing Apartment 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor $2,800/month + Security Deposit