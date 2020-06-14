38 Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI with hardwood floors
"Hawaii is the best form of comfort for me. When I die, I want to be cremated, and I want half my ashes to be spread in the Pacific around the island, and the rest on the property." (-Richard Pryor)
A place good enough for any part of Richard Pryor is place good enough for us all. Pearl City sits astride Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge on the island of O'ahu, standing as a beacon for those who want to experience paradise first-hand. Face it, it doesn’t get better than the island life. O'ahu is indeed a resplendent display of nature putting on her very best show with tropical birds of every color, enormous ferns, and wildlife that simply robs you of your breath. Volcanic activity forced these islands up from the depths of the ocean floor and have provided life, sustenance and escape for generations of people across the globe. Are you ready to tempt Pele and live among the most relaxed group of people ever to call a volcano home?
Word to the wise: local wages are much lower than the average median home price. Most errands will require a car in Pearl City as it only has a walk score of 39. Unless you live in striking distance of the Pearl City mall, you'll want to drive around town. However, you'll doubtless see many residents bicycling, walking, jogging, or even using a scooter to get around. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pearl City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.