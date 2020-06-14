Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pearl City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D
91-1180 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
716 sqft
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST.

Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13
91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478 Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse.

Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R
91-1189 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
717 sqft
Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.

Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1127 Kaloli Loop
94-1127 Kaloli Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1368 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Royal Kunia. This house has a large yard and a 2 car garage and plenty of storage space.

Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2450 Naai Street
2450 Naai Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2056 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home located near Kalihi Valley. Close to the Likelike Highway with easy access to the H1 freeway as well as a short drive to shopping centers, Downtown Honolulu, and restaurants.

Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Middle of June. Beautiful 2 level 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.

Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1155 Aawa Drive
91-1155 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1581 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bed 2.

Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
27 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,018
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Kalihi - Palama
2 Units Available
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,445
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.

Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F
2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
560 sqft
Unit F Available 07/01/20 STUNNING modern house in Pacific Heights - Property Id: 270210 Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees.
City Guide for Pearl City, HI

"Hawaii is the best form of comfort for me. When I die, I want to be cremated, and I want half my ashes to be spread in the Pacific around the island, and the rest on the property." (-Richard Pryor)

A place good enough for any part of Richard Pryor is place good enough for us all. Pearl City sits astride Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge on the island of O'ahu, standing as a beacon for those who want to experience paradise first-hand. Face it, it doesn’t get better than the island life. O'ahu is indeed a resplendent display of nature putting on her very best show with tropical birds of every color, enormous ferns, and wildlife that simply robs you of your breath. Volcanic activity forced these islands up from the depths of the ocean floor and have provided life, sustenance and escape for generations of people across the globe. Are you ready to tempt Pele and live among the most relaxed group of people ever to call a volcano home?

Word to the wise: local wages are much lower than the average median home price. Most errands will require a car in Pearl City as it only has a walk score of 39. Unless you live in striking distance of the Pearl City mall, you'll want to drive around town. However, you'll doubtless see many residents bicycling, walking, jogging, or even using a scooter to get around. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pearl City, HI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pearl City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

