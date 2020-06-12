/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:31 PM
161 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1390 Koaheahe Pl. #15-146
98-1390 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
983 sqft
Waiau Garden Villa - Desirable Corner End 2/2 Unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3742106)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1033 Kaweloka Street - Back
1033 Kaweloka Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath 2 parking (tandem) in Pearl City. Water/sewer included. Final candidate subject to $30 credit check fee. If interested, please text or call us, do not inquire via web.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1699 Kaahumanu Street, #27C
98-1699 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Spacious Wailuna! Centrally Located! - Spacious 2/1.5 with 1,080 sq ft of living space. Scenic views and beautifully maintained grounds in this desirable townhome community.
1 of 9
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1
98-633 Kilinoe St, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
947 sqft
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1 Available 12/23/19 Chateau Newtown 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with 2 parking stalls - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor townhouse has no neighbors behind and comes with 2 open parking stalls.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl City
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-755 Iho PL
98-755 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204
94-106 Manawa Pl, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
"Cliffside Village" Ocean and City Views - Enjoy ocean and city view from your lanai. Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Partly furnished townhome. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Carpet, 2 ceiling fan and Window A/C. 1 PARKING STALL. Great Location.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
Building Name: Plantation Tower Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1750 per month Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now. Square feet: Approx.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1429 Akaaka Street
98-1429 Akaaka Street, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Large renovated, split level 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car carport on lot with another home. Utilities included; electric, water, sewer and basic cable. Large lanai and wonderful ocean view. Avail 6/9/2020! Sorry, no pets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-870 Lumiauau Street
94-870 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
723 sqft
Rarely available and beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath/1 parking unit in Hoomaka Village. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, and new tile flooring! Located in Waikele close to shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-351 Koauka Loop
98-351 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
933 sqft
Rental Property! Great View! Great Location! Short driving distance to JBPHH Base. Secured building. Must visit to appreciate. Currently Occupied. Must give 24 hours notice for showing NO Pets. NO Sec.8 . Move in ready July 5, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-500 Koauka Loop
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
903 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Pearl 1 complex comes with 1 parking stall. Pearl 1 is a gated building with a resident manager, pool, basketball court and rec area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-099 Uao Place
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
757 sqft
Available now, 722 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 covered parking, condo at Lele Pono in Aiea/Pearlridge. Unit offers washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, new vinyl laminate flooring, freshly painted walls.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl City
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Ewa
161 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D
91-1180 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
716 sqft
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19
94-1335 Kuwela Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
709 sqft
FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room &
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R
91-1189 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
717 sqft
Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint
