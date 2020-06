Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit. Carpet throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. Unit is situated to catch the cool breeze.