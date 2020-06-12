All apartments in Papaikou
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway

27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway · (808) 935-4152
Location

27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Papaikou, HI 96781
Paihaaloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway · Avail. now

$1,450

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Utilities Included In Papaikou - This beautiful old-style home has five bedrooms and 1.25 bathrooms. There is the original wood flooring throughout, with exception to the kitchen and dining area which have easy-care tile. The home is owned by and connected to the Papaikou Hongwanji, so prospective tenants should be aware of and sensitive to the church and its activities. At the same time, it feels both private and quiet. The laundry room is downstairs with a washer and dryer included. There is one car covered carport, with a private entry.

This is a no pet property.
This house does not accept County Housing.

Directions: located in Papaikou; North out of Hilo on the Hamakua Coast, Right onto the "Scenic Drive" route and an immediate right into the Hongwanji Parking lot, house located between church and outbuildings.
Do not access the property without the property manager. The drive-by is intended to help the applicant determine the property is situated in the desired location with acceptable surroundings/neighborhood.

Showings are scheduled for approved applicants only - after the drive-by, if interest prevails, please complete the application in order to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3948810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

