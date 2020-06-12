27-378 Old Mamalahoa Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Utilities Included In Papaikou - This beautiful old-style home has five bedrooms and 1.25 bathrooms. There is the original wood flooring throughout, with exception to the kitchen and dining area which have easy-care tile. The home is owned by and connected to the Papaikou Hongwanji, so prospective tenants should be aware of and sensitive to the church and its activities. At the same time, it feels both private and quiet. The laundry room is downstairs with a washer and dryer included. There is one car covered carport, with a private entry.



This is a no pet property.

This house does not accept County Housing.



Directions: located in Papaikou; North out of Hilo on the Hamakua Coast, Right onto the "Scenic Drive" route and an immediate right into the Hongwanji Parking lot, house located between church and outbuildings.

Do not access the property without the property manager. The drive-by is intended to help the applicant determine the property is situated in the desired location with acceptable surroundings/neighborhood.



Showings are scheduled for approved applicants only - after the drive-by, if interest prevails, please complete the application in order to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3948810)