Apartment List
/
HI
/
ocean pointe
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM

36 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Pointe, HI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Ocean Pointe offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1160 Kaileolea Dr. #2F3
91-1160 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1053 sqft
Ke Noho Kai At Ocean Pointe - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This three bedroom home provides the space of a single family home in a townhouse setting.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Pointe

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1047 Laaulu St 3B
91-1047 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1009 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in the Arbors at Ewa Gentry. With 2 car garage! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd Floor Townhome in Arbors at Ewa Gentry. Features 2 car Garage and good layout. Gated Community that has excellent Amenities. (RLNE5894245)

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1088 Laaulu Street
91-1088 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1121 sqft
Beautiful townhouse at the Arbors has an immaculate kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets and infinite counter space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I
91-290 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
811 sqft
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624 Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020 VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Pointe
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-510 Lumiaina Street
94-510 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
693 sqft
Address: 94-510 Lumiaina St. #C204 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms Bathrooms: 2 bathrooms Square Feet: 716 sq. ft. Rent: $1850.00 per month Security Deposit: $1850.00 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals. No smoking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201
91-960 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1045 sqft
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st.
91-1081 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
938 sqft
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Available 08/01/20 Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath single story bottom level condo in Newly Built Kapolei ‘Akoko Neighborhood w/ small fenced-in yard.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
525 MANAWAI ST #906
525 Manawai St, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1217 sqft
Kapolei Mehana - Two bedroom two and half bath town house with a one car garage and one uncovered parking stall. A beautiful newer community in Oahu's fast growing 2nd city of Kapolei. Near schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-608 Lumiaina St #S202
94-608 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
796 sqft
94-608 Lumiaina St #S202 Available 08/10/20 Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking Townhouse at Parkglen in Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 796 sqft.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1212 sqft
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-520 Kupuohi St. #14-204
94-520 Kupuohi Street, Royal Kunia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
758 sqft
94-520 Kupuohi St. #14-204 Available 08/03/20 Great 2 bedroom/2 bath/2 parking townhome in Kulana Knolls!! - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1994 Sq Footage: 759 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
550 Kunehi Street
550 Kunehi Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1227 sqft
Townhome in Mehana Kapolei Available soon! Comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Kapolei and within walking distance to elemtary school and high school. Close to shopping with access to freeway.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-628 Lumiaina Street
94-628 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
958 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished spacious 863 sq. ft. Corner unit on 2nd floor with a breezy balcony! Nicely furnished with living room and dining room furniture. Includes TV, 2 ACs, 2 Queen beds, bedding & towels.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1522 Aliinui Drive
92-1522 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
981 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Koolina! The 2 bedroom/2.1 Bath is located in a private community with no drive through traffic! The townhome is located on the last street at the end of the street for more privacy.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Pointe

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
3045 Ala Napuaa Place
3045 Ala Napuaa Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
850 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!! Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 4:30 pm By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-450 Koauka Loop
98-450 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1004 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!! 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 4:00 pm By: LORI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-401 Kaonohi Street 4
98-401 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) - Property Id: 316715 $2100 - Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) 2/2/0 In Aiea 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath (no parking) in a nice, relatively quiet area of Aiea.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Ocean Pointe, HI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Ocean Pointe offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Ocean Pointe offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Ocean Pointe. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

Ocean Pointe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsOcean Pointe Apartments with BalconiesOcean Pointe Apartments with GaragesOcean Pointe Apartments with Gyms
Ocean Pointe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcean Pointe Apartments with ParkingOcean Pointe Apartments with PoolsOcean Pointe Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Ocean Pointe Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcean Pointe Pet Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College