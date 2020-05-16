All apartments in Ocean Pointe
91-1288 Kaikohola Street

91-1288 Kaikohola Street · (808) 798-4041
Location

91-1288 Kaikohola Street, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to Kipuka of Hoakalei! This home situated in an gated oasis overlooking the 17th fairway of Hoakalei Country Club. Owners enjoy mountain and ocean views with breathtaking sunsets year round. It features an open floor plan with upgrades throughout! Residents enjoy manicured lawn service, a stunning community pool with spa, BBQ areas, covered lounge areas and usage of a private lagoon! The community takes pride in ownership and hosts seasonal events for all to enjoy. Guest parking available. Minutes away from the brand new Ka makana Ali'i Mall, 24hr Fitness, golf courses and a few shopping centers. Rent includes: high speed internet w/private community service line to Spectrum, phone, basic cable and private lagoon access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1288 Kaikohola Street have any available units?
91-1288 Kaikohola Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1288 Kaikohola Street have?
Some of 91-1288 Kaikohola Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1288 Kaikohola Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1288 Kaikohola Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1288 Kaikohola Street pet-friendly?
No, 91-1288 Kaikohola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Pointe.
Does 91-1288 Kaikohola Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-1288 Kaikohola Street does offer parking.
Does 91-1288 Kaikohola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1288 Kaikohola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1288 Kaikohola Street have a pool?
Yes, 91-1288 Kaikohola Street has a pool.
Does 91-1288 Kaikohola Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1288 Kaikohola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1288 Kaikohola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1288 Kaikohola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1288 Kaikohola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-1288 Kaikohola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
