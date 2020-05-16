91-1288 Kaikohola Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated 24hr gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access

Welcome home to Kipuka of Hoakalei! This home situated in an gated oasis overlooking the 17th fairway of Hoakalei Country Club. Owners enjoy mountain and ocean views with breathtaking sunsets year round. It features an open floor plan with upgrades throughout! Residents enjoy manicured lawn service, a stunning community pool with spa, BBQ areas, covered lounge areas and usage of a private lagoon! The community takes pride in ownership and hosts seasonal events for all to enjoy. Guest parking available. Minutes away from the brand new Ka makana Ali'i Mall, 24hr Fitness, golf courses and a few shopping centers. Rent includes: high speed internet w/private community service line to Spectrum, phone, basic cable and private lagoon access