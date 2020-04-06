All apartments in Ocean Pointe
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

91-1151 Waiemi St.

91-1151 Waiemi Street · (808) 777-0618 ext. 2874
Location

91-1151 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1151 Waiemi St. · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Resort-Like Amenities in Hoakalei! - You'll love the hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home. Custom Paint, Central A/C & Ceiling Fans as well as a Two Car Garage and a Solar Water Heater to help you save on utilities. Imagine grilling on the lanai and relaxing in your landscaped, fenced yard. Take a leisurely walk to the Community pool, gym, and Clubhouse.

Cable, Internet, and Home Phone Package Included!

Click on the link below to take an Interactive 3D Walkthrough.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uCY9LV4cBML

$35.00 Application Fee per adult
No Pets

(RLNE3704377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1151 Waiemi St. have any available units?
91-1151 Waiemi St. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1151 Waiemi St. have?
Some of 91-1151 Waiemi St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1151 Waiemi St. currently offering any rent specials?
91-1151 Waiemi St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1151 Waiemi St. pet-friendly?
No, 91-1151 Waiemi St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Pointe.
Does 91-1151 Waiemi St. offer parking?
Yes, 91-1151 Waiemi St. does offer parking.
Does 91-1151 Waiemi St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1151 Waiemi St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1151 Waiemi St. have a pool?
Yes, 91-1151 Waiemi St. has a pool.
Does 91-1151 Waiemi St. have accessible units?
No, 91-1151 Waiemi St. does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1151 Waiemi St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1151 Waiemi St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1151 Waiemi St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1151 Waiemi St. has units with air conditioning.
