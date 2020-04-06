91-1151 Waiemi St.

Amenities
Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Resort-Like Amenities in Hoakalei! - You'll love the hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home. Custom Paint, Central A/C & Ceiling Fans as well as a Two Car Garage and a Solar Water Heater to help you save on utilities. Imagine grilling on the lanai and relaxing in your landscaped, fenced yard. Take a leisurely walk to the Community pool, gym, and Clubhouse.
Cable, Internet, and Home Phone Package Included!
Click on the link below to take an Interactive 3D Walkthrough.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uCY9LV4cBML
$35.00 Application Fee per adult
No Pets
