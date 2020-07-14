/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Napili-Honokowai, HI
1 of 48
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Honokeana Ahupua`a
99 Hui Rd F #B Upstairs
99 Hui Road F, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Napili Townhouse - Pet Friendly with pet deposit and pet addendum. This unique townhouse property is a large two bedroom + loft which can be utilized as a bedroom + 2 bathrooms. Single car garage, new appliances. New carpet, raised living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Honokowai Ahupua`a
3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road
3530 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1088 sqft
3bd/2ba Single Family in Honokowai - Newer home near shops and restaurants on Lower Honoapiilani Highway. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, cozy kitchen with upgraded appliances. Full sized washer and dryer.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
16 Polohina Lane #8
16 Polohina Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
Napili Villas - Unfurnished 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom upstairs condominium. Brand new master bathroom remodel. Carpet and paint done 2 years ago. D/W, W/D, G/D. Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to bus stop, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Kahana Ahupua`a
6 Poinciana Pl
6 Poinciana Pl, Napili-Honokowai, HI
Kahana Ridge House - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car garage "Pet Friendly" 2 story house with fenced in back yard. Ocean views, tile and carpet, large living spaces, formal dining and living rooms. W/D, D/W, G/D Water Softener.
Results within 5 miles of Napili-Honokowai
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
45 E Kuu Aku Lane, #315
45 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1395 sqft
Hoonanea Townhome - 3-bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, large tiled backyard. Large master bedroom on top floor. Single car garage and one additional parking space. Unfurnished, Pets ok. Right in the heart of Lahaina. Property is currently on the market.
1 of 44
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahikuli Ahupua`a
113 Fleming Road #A
113 Fleming Road, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Three Bedroom House "A" - Three bedroom home in Lahaina, across the street from unobstructed fabulous ocean views.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahikuli Ahupua`a
1343 Kahoma - Ohana
1343 Kahoma Street, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1104 sqft
Newly remodeled Kaanapali- Ohana - Newly remodeled with new appliances AC and washer dryer. Large grass lawn. Tons of parking. Located between Lahaina Town and Kaanapali. $3200 + GET & utilities. Renters insurance required. 35.
Results within 10 miles of Napili-Honokowai
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pahoa Ahupua`a
415 Hokiokio Place
415 Hokiokio Place, Launiupoko, HI
- This is one of a kind executive style home, furnished 5 bedroom / 2 full bathrooms / 2 half bathrooms with 4,630 square feet under roof. Panoramic setting on a 5 acre estate. If privacy is what you desire, your home..
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
475 Kaukini Place
475 Kaukini Loop, Maui County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3172 sqft
Kahakuloa Home Located in Maluhia Country Ranches - Private and secluded yet perfectly convenient to the Hospital, State and County Offices. This amazing 2 acre estate is perfect for those who desire tranquility.