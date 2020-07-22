Apartment List
/
HI
/
nanakuli
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

71 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nanakuli, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Nanakuli should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-213 Helelua Street
87-213 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1176 sqft
Puu Heleakala 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome. Located in preferred area of the neighborhood. Water and sewer included. Close proximity to new shopping center, & library. Just a 15 min drive to Kapolei! Section 8 are welcomed w/ 3 bedroom voucher.
Results within 1 mile of Nanakuli

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,990
632 sqft
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove.
Results within 5 miles of Nanakuli
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1203 Pueonani St
92-1203 Pueonani Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
92-1203 Pueonani St Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bath 1800 sf home in Wai Kaloi at Makakilo with 2 car garage - Pet Friendly. 1800 sf, two story 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Wai Kaloi in upper Makakilo. 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1050 Farrington Hwy
84-1050 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Nicely kept cute duplex home available for rent. - Property Id: 309342 3 bedrooms 1 bath nicely kept duplex home available for rent. Small fenced yard great for small families, covered carport allows for ample parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-801 Makakilo Dr. #H49 Kapolei
92-801 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
92-801 Makakilo Dr. #H49 Kapolei Available 08/01/20 Makakilo Garden III - THIS WON'T LAST!! - Ocean view 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse new appliance and A/C in Master & living area, 1 parking stall close to street.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-133 Ala Walua St. #D
85-133 Ala Walua Street, Waianae, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex House With Carport - Large open and spacious partly furnished 4 bedroom duplex. New Vinyl planking floors. New Kitchen cabinets and counter tops. New Glass top stove. New refrigerator.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1537 Aliinui Drive #16G
92-1537 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
Ko'Olina Fairways - 3 Bedroom - This two-story townhouse has been remodeled with new appliances, flooring and paint.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-783 Laaloa Place
92-783 Laaloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
912 sqft
92-783 Laaloa Place Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home with SOLAR! - You'll love this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Honokai Hale! Home has been freshly painted exterior and custom interior paint..

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1312 Punawainui St.
92-1312 Punawainui Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1721 sqft
92-1312 Punawainui St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4Bd 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1977 Kulihi St
92-1977 Kulihi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1803 sqft
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head and ocean views. PET Friendly! Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View. New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo. Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-278 Hoalii Place
92-278 Ho'alii Place, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2437 sqft
SOLAR Energy Single Family Home in Upper Makakilo. - This well maintained two-story home is in pristine condition and affords the affluent renter an open floor plan and a host of other amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1486 Punawainui Street
92-1486 Punawainui Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1985 sqft
Fabulous Upgraded Perimeter Home with Views Galore! Manicured lawn and landscaping surround the whole property and included with the rent.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1288 Kikaha St. #76 - 1
92-1288 Kikaha Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1306 sqft
Enjoy this recently renovated pet friendly tri-level town-home in Makakilo. Renovations include new ceramic tile throughout the living room and kitchen area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-333 Jade St - F
84-333 Jade Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Property Address 84-333 Jade Street #F, Waianae, HI 96792 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808) 450-0300 apiproperties.managebuilding.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-231 Wahane Place
91-231 Wahano Place, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1526 sqft
Wow! The exclusive part of Kapolei - in the Knolls. 1 year New paint throughout. Laminate wood floors. Upgraded kitchen - micro hood, ceramic top stove, ice/water dispenser. Backyard is and Oasis. 3 Split AC units for lower elec bills. 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1235 Panana Street #33 - 1
92-1235 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1173 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in cool Makakilo. Corner unit with large storage shed and outdoor living space for family and friends.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-765 Nohopono St. #A
92-765 Nohopono Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious, Recently Remodeled 3BR/1.5BA/2car Garage in Makakilo! (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Nanakuli, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Nanakuli should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Nanakuli may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Nanakuli. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Nanakuli 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNanakuli 3 Bedroom Apartments
Nanakuli Apartments with GaragesNanakuli Apartments with Parking
Nanakuli Apartments with Washer-DryersHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HI
Waianae, HIWaikele, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College