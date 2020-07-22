Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Nanakuli, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nanakuli apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-209 Helelua St. #4
87-209 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Newly Renovated Townhome at Pu'u Heleakala - Newly renovated THREE bedroom, TWO full bath townhome in Pu'u Heleakala! Unit has an attached two car carport with storage in front and a nice patio area in the back.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-190-6 Helelua St.
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Nanakuli

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-170 Saint Johns Road
87-170 Saint Johns Road, Maili, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
696 sqft
Fully renovated cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 2 parking. Fenced in yard with chain link and bamboo siding for privacy, new paver walkway and more...

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,990
632 sqft
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove.
Results within 5 miles of Nanakuli
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1203 Pueonani St
92-1203 Pueonani Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
92-1203 Pueonani St Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly 3 bedroom, 3 bath 1800 sf home in Wai Kaloi at Makakilo with 2 car garage - Pet Friendly. 1800 sf, two story 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Wai Kaloi in upper Makakilo. 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1050 Farrington Hwy
84-1050 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Nicely kept cute duplex home available for rent. - Property Id: 309342 3 bedrooms 1 bath nicely kept duplex home available for rent. Small fenced yard great for small families, covered carport allows for ample parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-801 Makakilo Dr. #H49 Kapolei
92-801 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
92-801 Makakilo Dr. #H49 Kapolei Available 08/01/20 Makakilo Garden III - THIS WON'T LAST!! - Ocean view 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse new appliance and A/C in Master & living area, 1 parking stall close to street.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-834 Kinohi Place #11
92-834 Kinohe Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1224 sqft
Makakilo Mala - THIS WON"T LAST!!! - Awesome!! Totally renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, corner unit with ocean view from every room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-133 Ala Walua St. #D
85-133 Ala Walua Street, Waianae, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex House With Carport - Large open and spacious partly furnished 4 bedroom duplex. New Vinyl planking floors. New Kitchen cabinets and counter tops. New Glass top stove. New refrigerator.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
525 MANAWAI ST #906
525 Manawai St, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1217 sqft
Kapolei Mehana - Two bedroom two and half bath town house with a one car garage and one uncovered parking stall. A beautiful newer community in Oahu's fast growing 2nd city of Kapolei. Near schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1537 Aliinui Drive #16G
92-1537 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
Ko'Olina Fairways - 3 Bedroom - This two-story townhouse has been remodeled with new appliances, flooring and paint.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1312 Punawainui St.
92-1312 Punawainui Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1721 sqft
92-1312 Punawainui St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4Bd 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-221 Opio Pl
91-221 Opio Place, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1930 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE 4BR/2.5BA HOUSE IN KUMU IKI NEIGHBORHOOD (KAPOLEI - KUMU IKI)!! - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5-yWKaPRKXg DESCRIPTION: Enjoy this 4BR/2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1220 Uahanai Place
92-1220 Uahanai Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1355 sqft
Upper Makakilo - This cool and breezy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath newly renovated, new paint, with garage and high ceiling living area, A/C in the master bedroom. All appliances include refrigerator, range/oven with washer & dryer. Ocean view.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
3br/2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-278 Hoalii Place
92-278 Ho'alii Place, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2437 sqft
SOLAR Energy Single Family Home in Upper Makakilo. - This well maintained two-story home is in pristine condition and affords the affluent renter an open floor plan and a host of other amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Nanakuli, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nanakuli apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

