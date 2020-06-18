87-190-6 HELELUA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout. New vinyl flooring in living room, kitchen and dining room. Kitchen remodeled a few years ago. Excellent condition. Newer appliances! Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included.



Monthly Rent: $1700.00

Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash

All other items are the tenant’s responsibility

Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease

No Smoking / No Pets/

Two assigned parking spaces #55/56

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1



This Property does not accept Section 8



Please reference property CMI7245 and we encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ (click "apply now" to access application requirements)



To schedule a showing, contact Dianell Ashe by email dianell.ashe@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.



*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.



No Pets Allowed



