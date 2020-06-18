All apartments in Nanakuli
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

87-190-6 HELELUA ST

87-190 Helelua St · (808) 837-5238 ext. 5238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 87-190-6 HELELUA ST · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout. New vinyl flooring in living room, kitchen and dining room. Kitchen remodeled a few years ago. Excellent condition. Newer appliances! Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included.

Monthly Rent: $1700.00
Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash
All other items are the tenant’s responsibility
Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease
No Smoking / No Pets/
Two assigned parking spaces #55/56
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1

This Property does not accept Section 8

Please reference property CMI7245 and we encourage you to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/oahu/ (click "apply now" to access application requirements)

To schedule a showing, contact Dianell Ashe by email dianell.ashe@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87-190-6 HELELUA ST have any available units?
87-190-6 HELELUA ST has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87-190-6 HELELUA ST have?
Some of 87-190-6 HELELUA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87-190-6 HELELUA ST currently offering any rent specials?
87-190-6 HELELUA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87-190-6 HELELUA ST pet-friendly?
No, 87-190-6 HELELUA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nanakuli.
Does 87-190-6 HELELUA ST offer parking?
Yes, 87-190-6 HELELUA ST does offer parking.
Does 87-190-6 HELELUA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87-190-6 HELELUA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87-190-6 HELELUA ST have a pool?
No, 87-190-6 HELELUA ST does not have a pool.
Does 87-190-6 HELELUA ST have accessible units?
No, 87-190-6 HELELUA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 87-190-6 HELELUA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 87-190-6 HELELUA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87-190-6 HELELUA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 87-190-6 HELELUA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
