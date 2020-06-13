60 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI
"I heard about all the pretty girls / With their grass skirts down to their knees / All my life I wanted to see / The island called Hawaii." (- The Beach Boys, "Hawaii")
While the Beach Boys may not have been singing about Mililani Town in "Hawaii," they sure would have been if they'd ever been there. Mililani is pretty unique for a town in Hawaii--and it's not like Hawaii has a shortage on unique towns. While the rest of Oahu just kind of naturally morphed into its present crowded state, the town of Mililani was carefully planned from day one. It has a decidedly suburban feel to it. One of the best things about the community plan is that you won't find any high-rise apartments in Mililani, which might help save your bank account from a little trouble. See more
Finding an apartment in Mililani Town that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.