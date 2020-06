Amenities

parking pool carpet

GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE! Relax on your large covered and screened lanai and enjoy the surrounding greenery. Very spacious split level home on the second level has new berber carpet flowing from living area to the dining room. Generously sized bedrooms easily fit king size beds. Lots of storage including outside large storeroom. 2 parking (1-covered). Kuahelani Apartments is a quality complex with resident manager and a swimming pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and only a short drive to military bases. Sorry no pets. $20 application fee includes background/credit check. Renters insurance required. Call Sharon at 808-255-2583 for easy appt.