Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

94-505 AHAULA ST.

94-505 Ahaula Street · (808) 487-1561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 94-505 AHAULA ST. · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need. The owner just installed gorgeous wood laminate floors down, new carpeting up, repainted the interior, and installed a new washer and dryer. The home has loads of closet space and a beautifully fenced in yard is perfect for the keiki to play. Kitchen is equipped with lots of cabinets and counter space and refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher. Great location just 1/2 mile to Mililani Recreation Center #2 (park and swimming pool), There is a $20 application fee per adult, NO Pets and No smoking.
"For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-381-8285.

(RLNE5805930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-505 AHAULA ST. have any available units?
94-505 AHAULA ST. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-505 AHAULA ST. have?
Some of 94-505 AHAULA ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-505 AHAULA ST. currently offering any rent specials?
94-505 AHAULA ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-505 AHAULA ST. pet-friendly?
No, 94-505 AHAULA ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Town.
Does 94-505 AHAULA ST. offer parking?
Yes, 94-505 AHAULA ST. does offer parking.
Does 94-505 AHAULA ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-505 AHAULA ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-505 AHAULA ST. have a pool?
Yes, 94-505 AHAULA ST. has a pool.
Does 94-505 AHAULA ST. have accessible units?
No, 94-505 AHAULA ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 94-505 AHAULA ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-505 AHAULA ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-505 AHAULA ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-505 AHAULA ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
