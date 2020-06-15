94-505 AHAULA ST.

Amenities
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need. The owner just installed gorgeous wood laminate floors down, new carpeting up, repainted the interior, and installed a new washer and dryer. The home has loads of closet space and a beautifully fenced in yard is perfect for the keiki to play. Kitchen is equipped with lots of cabinets and counter space and refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher. Great location just 1/2 mile to Mililani Recreation Center #2 (park and swimming pool), There is a $20 application fee per adult, NO Pets and No smoking.
"For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-381-8285.
(RLNE5805930)