94-505 AHAULA ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need. The owner just installed gorgeous wood laminate floors down, new carpeting up, repainted the interior, and installed a new washer and dryer. The home has loads of closet space and a beautifully fenced in yard is perfect for the keiki to play. Kitchen is equipped with lots of cabinets and counter space and refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher. Great location just 1/2 mile to Mililani Recreation Center #2 (park and swimming pool), There is a $20 application fee per adult, NO Pets and No smoking.

"For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-381-8285.



(RLNE5805930)