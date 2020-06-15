All apartments in Mililani Town
Location

94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated. The unit has 897 square feet of living space. A private patio extends past the living room to provide some private outdoor space.

This townhome is within the Knob hill community that is located on along a ridge in Mililani just past the main shopping center. The grounds are well maintained. Mature trees and manicured greenery surround the community's homes and parks.

Mililani is a beautiful planned community complete with parks, shopping, transportation and organized sports. This town in the center of the island and provides a quiet community with exceptional schools close to Wheeler Airforce Base and Schofield Barracks.

Water and sewer fees are included in the rental rate.

Appliances include a range/oven, refrigerator and a washer/dryer.

No Smoking or Pets.

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

One year minimum lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5579001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 have any available units?
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 have?
Some of 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 currently offering any rent specials?
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 is pet friendly.
Does 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 offer parking?
Yes, 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 does offer parking.
Does 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 have a pool?
No, 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 does not have a pool.
Does 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 have accessible units?
No, 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-1480 Lanikuhana #530 does not have units with air conditioning.
