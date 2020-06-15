94-1480 Lanikuhana #530

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated. The unit has 897 square feet of living space. A private patio extends past the living room to provide some private outdoor space.



This townhome is within the Knob hill community that is located on along a ridge in Mililani just past the main shopping center. The grounds are well maintained. Mature trees and manicured greenery surround the community's homes and parks.



Mililani is a beautiful planned community complete with parks, shopping, transportation and organized sports. This town in the center of the island and provides a quiet community with exceptional schools close to Wheeler Airforce Base and Schofield Barracks.



Water and sewer fees are included in the rental rate.



Appliances include a range/oven, refrigerator and a washer/dryer.



No Smoking or Pets.



Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



One year minimum lease.



