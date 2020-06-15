94-1480 Lanikuhana #530

Amenities
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated. The unit has 897 square feet of living space. A private patio extends past the living room to provide some private outdoor space.
This townhome is within the Knob hill community that is located on along a ridge in Mililani just past the main shopping center. The grounds are well maintained. Mature trees and manicured greenery surround the community's homes and parks.
Mililani is a beautiful planned community complete with parks, shopping, transportation and organized sports. This town in the center of the island and provides a quiet community with exceptional schools close to Wheeler Airforce Base and Schofield Barracks.
Water and sewer fees are included in the rental rate.
Appliances include a range/oven, refrigerator and a washer/dryer.
No Smoking or Pets.
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.
One year minimum lease.
(RLNE5579001)