169 Apartments for rent in Mililani Mauka, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mililani Mauka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1173 ANUANU ST
95-1173 Anuanu Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3046 sqft
Come and make Mililani your home - 4 miles to Wheeler, 6 miles to Schofield. 2-story House in Mililani Mauka's prime residential area, this charming, spacious home with graceful archways & decorator colors has 3046 sq.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-983 Ukuwai St
95-983 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1184 sqft
95-983 Ukuwai St Available 07/22/20 Highly Desired "Nohona" Mililani Mauka Townhome - Highly desirable Mililani Mauka 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1140 Makaikai St #16
95-1140 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
785 sqft
95-1140 Makaikai St #16 Available 08/01/20 Tranquil Mililani Home - Crescent Lane 16 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older Available: August 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1048 Puneki St.
95-1048 Puneki Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
SFH: 3-bed, 2-bath with yard + garage (Mililani Mauka) - Don’t miss out on the highly desired post and pier single family home in early Mililani Mauka.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1140 Makaikai Street
95-1140 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
785 sqft
Cresent Lane 1. This two-bedroom, two-bath, two parking top-floor unit is now available in Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu. Featuring AC window units to keep you cool.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai Street
95-1139 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
Hillsdale 2. 6-month lease only. This three-bedroom, two-bath, two parking unit is located in the popular area of Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 Hookowa Street
95-1047 Hookowa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2001 sqft
Come see this RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS, 2-STORY 5 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOUSE WITH 2-CAR ENCLOSED GARAGE IN MILILANI MAUKA!!! This home includes SPLIT A/C THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOUSE, microwave range/hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, ceiling fans,

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-962 Wikao St
95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-996 Ukuwai Street
95-996 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
704 sqft
Available July 17! Beautiful 2 bdrm, 1 bath townhome unit, 704 living sq ft. located in Mililani Mauka with private courtyard, 2 tandem parking stalls and guest parking. Conveniently located near shopping centers, parks and busline.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1069 Pahaku Street
95-1069 Pahaku Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1856 sqft
Reflections Model C in Mililani Mauka - spacious home, desirable neighborhood, cul-de-sac location, 3 bdrms, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1017 Haulelau Street
95-1017 Haulelau Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 95-1017 Haulelau Street in Mililani Mauka. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-656 Wikao Street
95-656 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
891 sqft
3rd floor unit available 8/1/2020. 2 parking 2 covered 1 open. No buildings in the back.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-660 Wikao St K106
95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
797 sqft
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2016. Master bedroom and on suite bath.
Results within 1 mile of Mililani Mauka

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 08/08/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Now Near Scholfield! Beautiful 2 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home and new carpeting just installed, located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-452 Kaelo Pl
95-452 Kaelo Place, Mililani Town, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090 A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy. Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006
95-273 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Waikalani Woodlands Unit #D1006 - Apartment Recently Upgraded. Nice 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 reserved parking stalls.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-108 Kauamea Pl Apt 10
95-108 Kauamea Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1127 sqft
This is a beautifully maintained 2 bedroom town home with one and a half bathrooms and a spacious single car garage. Everything is upgraded from the cabinets to the appliances, bathrooms to the closet doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mililani Mauka, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mililani Mauka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

