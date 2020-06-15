All apartments in Mililani Mauka
Last updated June 15 2020

95-1151 Makaikai St #108

95-1151 Makaikai St · (808) 439-8520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95-1151 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms
Rent: $2,050
Security Deposit: $2,050
Application Fee: $25
Available: July 1, 2020
We are not accepting section 8 at this time

Hillsdale 3. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Located in Mililani Mauka in central Oahu, this unit has three-bedrooms, two-baths, and two parking stalls. Also available with the unit: storage space (inside the unit), refrigerator, oven, and in-unit washer and dryer. Conveniently close to Gateway at Mililani Mauka that houses Longs Drugs Store, a drive-thru Starbucks, Hele, Wings Stop, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Supercuts, and more!

Nearby Mililani Mauka Elementary, Mililani Middle School, Mililani High School.

Utilities include parking, sewer, trash, water.

Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. Showing by appointment only. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808) 379-7050 for all showing requests.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 have any available units?
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 have?
Some of 95-1151 Makaikai St #108's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 currently offering any rent specials?
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 pet-friendly?
No, 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Mauka.
Does 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 offer parking?
Yes, 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 does offer parking.
Does 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 have a pool?
No, 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 does not have a pool.
Does 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 have accessible units?
No, 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-1151 Makaikai St #108 does not have units with air conditioning.
