95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms
Rent: $2,050
Security Deposit: $2,050
Application Fee: $25
Available: July 1, 2020
We are not accepting section 8 at this time
Hillsdale 3. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Located in Mililani Mauka in central Oahu, this unit has three-bedrooms, two-baths, and two parking stalls. Also available with the unit: storage space (inside the unit), refrigerator, oven, and in-unit washer and dryer. Conveniently close to Gateway at Mililani Mauka that houses Longs Drugs Store, a drive-thru Starbucks, Hele, Wings Stop, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Supercuts, and more!
Nearby Mililani Mauka Elementary, Mililani Middle School, Mililani High School.
Utilities include parking, sewer, trash, water.
Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. Showing by appointment only. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808) 379-7050 for all showing requests.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5388582)