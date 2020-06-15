Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill

95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms

Rent: $2,050

Security Deposit: $2,050

Application Fee: $25

Available: July 1, 2020

We are not accepting section 8 at this time



Hillsdale 3. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Located in Mililani Mauka in central Oahu, this unit has three-bedrooms, two-baths, and two parking stalls. Also available with the unit: storage space (inside the unit), refrigerator, oven, and in-unit washer and dryer. Conveniently close to Gateway at Mililani Mauka that houses Longs Drugs Store, a drive-thru Starbucks, Hele, Wings Stop, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Supercuts, and more!



Nearby Mililani Mauka Elementary, Mililani Middle School, Mililani High School.



Utilities include parking, sewer, trash, water.



Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. Showing by appointment only. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808) 379-7050 for all showing requests.



No Pets Allowed



