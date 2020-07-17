All apartments in Mililani Mauka
95-1139 Makaikai St #54

95-1139 Makaikai St · (808) 439-8520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 95-1139 Makaikai St #54 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms
Rent: $2,000
Security Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $25.00 per person 18 years or older
Available: August 1, 2020
We are not accepting section 8 at this time

Hillsdale 2. 6-month lease only. This three-bedroom, two-bath, two parking unit is located in the popular area of Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu. Located on the top floor with a full kitchen, dining room, living room, in-unit washer and dryer, don't miss out on this great opportunity to make this your home today. Hillsdale is located right off of Meheula Parkway, which gives easy access to the freeway. Right down the road are grocery stores, restaurants, take-out, boutiques, and so much more!

Nearby Mililani Mauka Elementary School, Mililani Middle School, and Mililani High School.

Utilities include sewer, trash, and water.

Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No smoking. No pets. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808)379-7050 for more information or to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

