Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool

95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms

Rent: $2,000

Security Deposit: $2,000

Application Fee: $25.00 per person 18 years or older

Available: August 1, 2020

We are not accepting section 8 at this time



Hillsdale 2. 6-month lease only. This three-bedroom, two-bath, two parking unit is located in the popular area of Mililani Mauka on the island of Oahu. Located on the top floor with a full kitchen, dining room, living room, in-unit washer and dryer, don't miss out on this great opportunity to make this your home today. Hillsdale is located right off of Meheula Parkway, which gives easy access to the freeway. Right down the road are grocery stores, restaurants, take-out, boutiques, and so much more!



Nearby Mililani Mauka Elementary School, Mililani Middle School, and Mililani High School.



Utilities include sewer, trash, and water.



Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No smoking. No pets. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808)379-7050 for more information or to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914255)