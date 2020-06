Amenities

Wonderful American Classics home in Mililani Mauka. 4 bedrooms 3 full baths - one bdrm and one bath on the first level. 34 PV panels, solar water heater, solar attic fans, split a/c units and ceiling fans. Living room equipped with Cat 5 wiring for surround sound - just bring your speakers! Family room on the first floor and bonus room on the second. Large master with walk in closet and master bath has both tub and shower stall. Good amount of storage. 90" screen in enclosed garage for movie night entertainment. Yard service is included. Will consider one or two small dogs for additional $50 per month each. Please view the video prior to setting an in person showing - access video by clicking on the reel icon. Face masks will be required. Please contact Lurline at #808-741-1180.