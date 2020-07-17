All apartments in Makakilo
92-834 Kinohi Place #11
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

92-834 Kinohi Place #11

92-834 Kinohe Place · (808) 674-1191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-834 Kinohe Place, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Makakilo Mala - THIS WON"T LAST!!! - Awesome!! Totally renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, corner unit with ocean view from every room. This executive style unit leaves no detail out! Don't miss this if you want perfection! Covered deck w/ocean views plus covered patio with locking tool shed. Plush carpets and all new appliances. Has complex pool, play ground & basketball court. Bus stop around the corner & parking stalls right out front.
1 year term lease, no pet's and sec. 8 ok.

For all showings, please contact the agent Cori Meyers at 808-927-8055

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 have any available units?
92-834 Kinohi Place #11 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 have?
Some of 92-834 Kinohi Place #11's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 currently offering any rent specials?
92-834 Kinohi Place #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 pet-friendly?
No, 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makakilo.
Does 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 offer parking?
Yes, 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 offers parking.
Does 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 have a pool?
Yes, 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 has a pool.
Does 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 have accessible units?
No, 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 92-834 Kinohi Place #11 does not have units with air conditioning.
