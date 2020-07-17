92-834 Kinohi Place #11

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

Makakilo Mala - THIS WON"T LAST!!! - Awesome!! Totally renovated and remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, corner unit with ocean view from every room. This executive style unit leaves no detail out! Don't miss this if you want perfection! Covered deck w/ocean views plus covered patio with locking tool shed. Plush carpets and all new appliances. Has complex pool, play ground & basketball court. Bus stop around the corner & parking stalls right out front.

1 year term lease, no pet's and sec. 8 ok.



For all showings, please contact the agent Cori Meyers at 808-927-8055



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896681)