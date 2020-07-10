/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
49 Apartments for rent in Maili, HI with washer-dryer
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
Results within 5 miles of Maili
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/12/20 4 Br 2.5 Ba Single family home w/ PV at Highpointe (Kapolei - Makakilo) - Price reduced to $3950 Available on July 12.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2974 sqft
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
865 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,550.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.550.00 Lease: 12 month term.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.
Results within 10 miles of Maili
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,407
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B105
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
921 sqft
Spacious Ground Floor Unit - Spacious Woodlawn Terrace-Melemanu, two bedroom unit located on the corner, ground floor of complex.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 08/08/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1830 Wilikina Dr #805
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Ewa
91-920 Laaulu Street
91-920 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Arbors, a gated town home community in Ewa Beach that features full sized garages and spacious floor plans. This larger 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features two outdoor spaces, a small enclosed yard area downstairs and an upstairs lanai.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele 94-570 Lumiauau St #L203 Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,950.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1220 Uahanai Place
92-1220 Uahanai Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1355 sqft
Upper Makakilo - This cool and breezy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath newly renovated, new paint, with garage and high ceiling living area, A/C in the master bedroom. All appliances include refrigerator, range/oven with washer & dryer. Ocean view.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1072 Kaunoa St.
91-1072 Kaunoa Street, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1248 sqft
Westloch Estates - Three bedroom Home - Foster Realty, Inc.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI