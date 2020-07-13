87 Apartments for rent in Maili, HI with parking

Apartment List
1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,990
632 sqft
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove.
Results within 1 mile of Maili

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
86-027 Glenmonger Street
86-027 Glenmonger St, Waianae, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
600 sqft
This an ocean side 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex that features; fridge, stove, tile flooring, assigned tandem parking & yard. Washer hook-up. Water/sewer included up to $150.00 per month. Section 8 will be considered if qualified.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
86-046 Pokai Bay Street
86-046 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
600 sqft
This is an ocean side 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex that features; Stove, fridge & washer hook-up with laundry line. Carport with tandem style parking. Close to the bus line. Section 8 may be considered if qualified. Water/sewer included up to $150.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
86-372 Kawili Street
86-372 Kawili Street, Waianae, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees.
Results within 5 miles of Maili

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1050 Farrington Hwy
84-1050 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Nicely kept cute duplex home available for rent. - Property Id: 309342 3 bedrooms 1 bath nicely kept duplex home available for rent. Small fenced yard great for small families, covered carport allows for ample parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1111 Hana Street #2
84-1111 Hana Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
600 sqft
Property Address 84-1111 Hana Street #2, Waianae, HI 96792 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808) 450-0300 rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com www.apiproperties.managebuilding.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,725.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.725.00 Lease: 12 month term.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1029 Moaelehua Street
84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3581 sqft
84-1029 Moaelehua Street Available 08/03/20 Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-124 Ala Walua Street
85-124 Ala Walua Street, Waianae, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1002 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-239 Farrington Highway
84-239 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
"Cottage By the Sea" is a beautifully furnished 2 large bedrooms 2 large bath with all the amenities of living on the beach. Hvac air conditioned units in kitchen/family room and both bedrooms. Travertine flooring throughout the house.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! MAKAHA VALLEY PLANTATION! 2nd FLOOR Walk-up, END UNIT, NEWLY PAINTED, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with 1 Assigned Parking in Makaha Valley with NEW KITCHEN SINK & COUNTERTOPS! Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator, disposal, ceiling fans,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-342 Farrington Hwy Apt A2
85-342 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
988 sqft
This is a spacious 4 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Features include; fresh interior paint, stove, fridge, microwave hood & laminate flooring. Washer Hook-up & yard. Close to the bus stop. Includes electric & water/sewer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place 28B - 1
84-757 Kiana Pl, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
This unit has recently been upgraded and ready for move in. Secured entry to property unit comes with one open parking stall. Washer/dryer is community use. Pool on property for your enjoyment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-717 Moua Street - 1
84-717 Moua Street, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated 1st floor cottage steps from beach access in Makaha. There is washer dryer community access. Parking is alongside gated driveway. Utilities are included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1053 Koio Dr. Unit F
92-1053 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful ground floor townhouse is located in Koolina and comes with all major appliances and is well kept. Golf course, shopping, eateries, hotels not to mention the beautiful lagoons, and walking path.
Results within 10 miles of Maili
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1269 Panana St. Apt 28
92-1269 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1.5BA/2PKG in breezy Makakilo. (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/BYU-TOU5Dog DESCRIPTION: Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in lovely, breezy Makakilo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maili, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maili apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

