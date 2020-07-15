Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Kahului, HI with garages

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
100 Meheu Circle
100 Meheu Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage - Traditions 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925137)
Results within 1 mile of Kahului

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
245 Lau Oliwa Loop Unit #49
245 Lau Oliwa Loop, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1457 sqft
245 Lau Oliwa Loop Unit #49 Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Kehalani Home - Come home and enjoy this cozy home with one of the larger yard spaces on the block. This 2-story Kehalani home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1860 sqft
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Kahului

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
12 Honuhula St.
12 Honuhula Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
12 Honuhula St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Single Family Home North Kihei - Beautiful single family home in North Kihei. 3 bed 3.

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.
Results within 10 miles of Kahului

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
40 Kumu Niu Pl
40 Kumu Niu Pl, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
960 sqft
40 Kumu Niu Pl Available 08/01/20 Stunning Ocean Views From Your Lanai - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 Bath home with large lanai, garage and breathtaking views. Unit includes ac, washer/dryer and all major appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
6 Alania Place
6 Alania Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Kihei 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 310364 This newly renovated property is 2 blocks from the ocean. Rent includes water, trash and yard service.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2751 Puu Hoolai St
2751 Puu Hoolai Street, Wailea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1848 sqft
Spacious Home In South Kihei - Great extended family or sharing with roommates home. Close proximity to some of South Maui's most beautiful beach parks. Home has a large yard to enjoy your evening BBQ and morning coffee.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Kahului, HI

Kahului apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

