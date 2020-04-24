87-561 Farrington Highway - 309

Amenities
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove. Fully remodeled with new appliance and designer details, this 1 bed, 1 bath condo comes with one assigned parking stall, guest parking, and direct access to one of the best swimming beaches on Oahu. Imagine daily life that feels like you're always on vacation. Rent includes your water, sewer, and trash. Tenant is responsible for separate electric and cable/internet. Tile floors make this a pet-friendly property. Community Laundry. Learn more and schedule your showing online today at www.hawaiisands.com/property/mailicove309.