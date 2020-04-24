All apartments in Maili
Find more places like 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maili, HI
/
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:53 AM

87-561 Farrington Highway - 309

87-561 Farrington Hwy · (860) 460-8745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maili
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
internet access
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove. Fully remodeled with new appliance and designer details, this 1 bed, 1 bath condo comes with one assigned parking stall, guest parking, and direct access to one of the best swimming beaches on Oahu. Imagine daily life that feels like you're always on vacation. Rent includes your water, sewer, and trash. Tenant is responsible for separate electric and cable/internet. Tile floors make this a pet-friendly property. Community Laundry. Learn more and schedule your showing online today at www.hawaiisands.com/property/mailicove309.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 have any available units?
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 have?
Some of 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 currently offering any rent specials?
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 is pet friendly.
Does 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 offer parking?
Yes, 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 does offer parking.
Does 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 have a pool?
No, 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 does not have a pool.
Does 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 have accessible units?
No, 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 does not have accessible units.
Does 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 have units with air conditioning?
No, 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 87-561 Farrington Highway - 309?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Maili 2 BedroomsMaili Apartments with Balcony
Maili Apartments with PoolMaili Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Maili Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity