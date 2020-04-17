55-518 Moana Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

JUST REMODELED rental home in Laie, right down from the college! Super spacious, all new appliances, paint, windows, vinyl plank flooring, bathroom vanities! Very cool and comfortable. Ready to move in NOW! Spacious front yard!

Get a garden growing in the back yard!

Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for yard care, twice a month. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Month to month, 6 month, or long term leases are available. Call Monta R Koch RS Sterman Realty Ltd 808-222-6336

Rental Application and Credit Check are required.