Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:29 PM

55-518 Moana Street

55-518 Moana Street · (808) 637-6200
Location

55-518 Moana Street, Laie, HI 96762
Koolauloa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
JUST REMODELED rental home in Laie, right down from the college! Super spacious, all new appliances, paint, windows, vinyl plank flooring, bathroom vanities! Very cool and comfortable. Ready to move in NOW! Spacious front yard!
Get a garden growing in the back yard!
Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for yard care, twice a month. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Month to month, 6 month, or long term leases are available. Call Monta R Koch RS Sterman Realty Ltd 808-222-6336
Rental Application and Credit Check are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 6 spaces/unit.

