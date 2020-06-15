45 Kihalani Pl # 3907

Amenities

Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.

Unit includes new stainless steel appliances , internet service , 4K TV with Roku built - in for easy access to your favorite streaming apps like Netflix , Hulu , Amazon Prime , etc.( subscriptions not included. ) Ocean view from the living room, simple access to major highways and shops , 10-15 minute drive to anywhere in Kihei / Wailea.



Please no pets or smoking on the premises. Tenants pays for electricity, gas and cable.



Available to view by appointment only. $38 application fee.



No Pets Allowed



