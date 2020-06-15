All apartments in Kihei
Find more places like 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kihei, HI
/
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

45 Kihalani Pl # 3907

45 Kihalani Pl · (808) 276-3715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kihei
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI 96753
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
Unit includes new stainless steel appliances , internet service , 4K TV with Roku built - in for easy access to your favorite streaming apps like Netflix , Hulu , Amazon Prime , etc.( subscriptions not included. ) Ocean view from the living room, simple access to major highways and shops , 10-15 minute drive to anywhere in Kihei / Wailea.

Please no pets or smoking on the premises. Tenants pays for electricity, gas and cable.

Available to view by appointment only. $38 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4397760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 have any available units?
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 currently offering any rent specials?
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 pet-friendly?
No, 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 offer parking?
No, 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 does not offer parking.
Does 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 have a pool?
No, 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 does not have a pool.
Does 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 have accessible units?
No, 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 45 Kihalani Pl # 3907?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kihei 2 BedroomsKihei 3 Bedrooms
Kihei Apartments with ParkingKihei Apartments with Pool
Kihei Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIWailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Kahului, HIPukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HI
Wailea, HIKula, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity