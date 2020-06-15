All apartments in Kihei
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

45 Kanani Road 302

45 Kanani Road · (808) 875-8988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45 Kanani Road 302 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room. Ocean views from Master bedroom plus Haleakala views from the other bedrooms. Covered Lanai with ocean views. Brand new appliances with 4 split AC systems in master and living room and 4 fans in living room and each bedroom. Elevator for ease of access and 5 charging stations for electric vehicles. Basic cable/internet(with upgrades available), pool service, trash/refuse, landscaping, and water are utilities included in the rent. Photovoltaic panels for reduced electricity bills. Parking includes 1 covered assigned space and 1 uncovered. Community pool with shower/bathroom and BBQ. This is a beautiful brand new complex steps to the beach. Available 4/9/2020 - 1 year lease preferred with monthly rent at $3000 per month for the first 6 months and $3000 a month thereafter. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5056671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Kanani Road 302 have any available units?
45 Kanani Road 302 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Kanani Road 302 have?
Some of 45 Kanani Road 302's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Kanani Road 302 currently offering any rent specials?
45 Kanani Road 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Kanani Road 302 pet-friendly?
No, 45 Kanani Road 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 45 Kanani Road 302 offer parking?
Yes, 45 Kanani Road 302 does offer parking.
Does 45 Kanani Road 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Kanani Road 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Kanani Road 302 have a pool?
Yes, 45 Kanani Road 302 has a pool.
Does 45 Kanani Road 302 have accessible units?
No, 45 Kanani Road 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Kanani Road 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Kanani Road 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Kanani Road 302 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Kanani Road 302 has units with air conditioning.
