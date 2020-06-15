45 Kanani Road 302

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill internet access

NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room. Ocean views from Master bedroom plus Haleakala views from the other bedrooms. Covered Lanai with ocean views. Brand new appliances with 4 split AC systems in master and living room and 4 fans in living room and each bedroom. Elevator for ease of access and 5 charging stations for electric vehicles. Basic cable/internet(with upgrades available), pool service, trash/refuse, landscaping, and water are utilities included in the rent. Photovoltaic panels for reduced electricity bills. Parking includes 1 covered assigned space and 1 uncovered. Community pool with shower/bathroom and BBQ. This is a beautiful brand new complex steps to the beach. Available 4/9/2020 - 1 year lease preferred with monthly rent at $3000 per month for the first 6 months and $3000 a month thereafter. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5056671)