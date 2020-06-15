45 Kanani Road 302

Amenities
NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room. Ocean views from Master bedroom plus Haleakala views from the other bedrooms. Covered Lanai with ocean views. Brand new appliances with 4 split AC systems in master and living room and 4 fans in living room and each bedroom. Elevator for ease of access and 5 charging stations for electric vehicles. Basic cable/internet(with upgrades available), pool service, trash/refuse, landscaping, and water are utilities included in the rent. Photovoltaic panels for reduced electricity bills. Parking includes 1 covered assigned space and 1 uncovered. Community pool with shower/bathroom and BBQ. This is a beautiful brand new complex steps to the beach. Available 4/9/2020 - 1 year lease preferred with monthly rent at $3000 per month for the first 6 months and $3000 a month thereafter. No pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5056671)