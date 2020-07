Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Private furnished 1 bedroom Ohana in North Kihei on a nice neighborhood street. Detached and sits behind the main house (which is owner occupied when on the island). Ohana has a cozy front entry patio which is fenced for privacy. Street parking, refrigerator, oven, microwave and New stackabke W/D in unit. Ready to occupy including linens and kitchenware. $1,800/mo + electric/cable/internet. N/S or Pets