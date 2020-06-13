125 Mehani Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing Furnished Home near South Maui Beaches 1 year lease - One year lease August 1st start.

Fully furnished home with large enclosed yard.

Stylish luxury furnished. Bring tooth brush. Flat Screen Tv, two dining rooms. Kitchen and dining rooms flow out to beautiful covered lanai.

No other rentals on the lot. Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large 2 car garage.

Fruit trees galore and wonderful green grass. Strawberry guava and papaya.

Landscaper included.

Looking for a tenant that will take great care of this beautiful house with all new furnishings.

Rent is plus GET 4%, Water, Electric and Cable as needed.

Hot water is on a solar panel.

Please email me about yourself or an application.



Pet considered!



(RLNE2387391)