All apartments in Kihei
Find more places like 125 Mehani Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kihei, HI
/
125 Mehani Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

125 Mehani Place

125 Mehani Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kihei
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

125 Mehani Place, Kihei, HI 96753
Këökea Ahupua`a

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Furnished Home near South Maui Beaches 1 year lease - One year lease August 1st start.
Fully furnished home with large enclosed yard.
Stylish luxury furnished. Bring tooth brush. Flat Screen Tv, two dining rooms. Kitchen and dining rooms flow out to beautiful covered lanai.
No other rentals on the lot. Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large 2 car garage.
Fruit trees galore and wonderful green grass. Strawberry guava and papaya.
Landscaper included.
Looking for a tenant that will take great care of this beautiful house with all new furnishings.
Rent is plus GET 4%, Water, Electric and Cable as needed.
Hot water is on a solar panel.
Please email me about yourself or an application.

Pet considered!

(RLNE2387391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Mehani Place have any available units?
125 Mehani Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kihei, HI.
Is 125 Mehani Place currently offering any rent specials?
125 Mehani Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Mehani Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Mehani Place is pet friendly.
Does 125 Mehani Place offer parking?
Yes, 125 Mehani Place does offer parking.
Does 125 Mehani Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Mehani Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Mehani Place have a pool?
No, 125 Mehani Place does not have a pool.
Does 125 Mehani Place have accessible units?
No, 125 Mehani Place does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Mehani Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Mehani Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Mehani Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Mehani Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kihei 2 BedroomsKihei 3 Bedrooms
Kihei Apartments with ParkingKihei Apartments with Pool
Kihei Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIWailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Kahului, HIPukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HI
Wailea, HIKula, HI