apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM
205 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
46-318 Haiku Road #56 Available 07/13/20 Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-278 Pahikaua St
45-278 Pahikaua Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 136046 Showing on Monday June 8 at 11am and June 15 at 11am. Please wear a mask. Quiet neighborhood in Kaneohe. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Utilities include Electric and water.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423
46-026 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
964 sqft
46-026 Aliikane Pl #423 Available 07/16/20 Secluded Kaneohe Retreat - Puu Alii 423 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,400 Security Deposit: $2,400 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 16, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Puu Ali'i 1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-315 Lilipuna Road
45-315 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
975 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Wednesday, 7/8/2020 at 4:00 pm By: LORI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-922 Wailele Rd
45-922 Wailele Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Island Style Home w/ Expansive Yard and Monthly Yard Service - AVAILABLE NOW! Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324
44-104 Ikeanani Drive, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
Kaneohe/Mahinui - Townhouse - 2 / 2 / 2 - Property Id: 270786 Healani Gardens. Clean well managed community tucked away in the Oneawa hills overlooking Kaneohe.
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-090 Puulena Street, #1322
46-090 Puulena St, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1277 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Puu Alii Phase 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bath Puu Alii Phase 1 Large freshly painted and new flooring upstairs in unit. Large open floor plan living space, laundry in unit. Must see to appreciate.
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
729 Kainalu Drive
729 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2516 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath in Kailua! - Spacious family home in excellent Kailua location, across from Kainalu Elementary School and short walk to beach. Easy access to H-3, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Kailua Town.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
436 Kalama Street
436 Kalama Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
130 sqft
Utilities included. Rental opportunity in beautiful Kailua. Built-in 2015. Ground floor 1440 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath unit. 10 minutes (.5 mile) walk to the beach, and one mile from the downtown Kailua shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
712-A Oneawa Street
712 Oneawa St, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
712-A Oneawa Street Available 08/01/20 Kailua 1 bedroom - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located a 15 minute walk to Kailua town and 10 minute walk to Kalama's in coconut grove.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
154 Mokumanu Drive
154 Mokumanu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3243 sqft
Beachfront, Private home, Pool, Yard, Lanai, Laidback luxury, Lanikai Breeze - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
56 South Kalaheo Ave
56 South Kalaheo Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
7500 sqft
Large Private Luxury Home w/Pool, A/C and Ocean Views. Kailua Shores Estate. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1237 Hele Street
1237 Hele Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1000 sqft
Relocating to Oahu, NEEDING A CAR and an awesome property to quarantine in for the required 2 weeks (min stay is 1 month)? We have an awesome solution for you.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Kailua
350 Aoloa St #B209
350 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
774 sqft
Kailua Gem - Koolau Vista B209 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Available: March 1, 2020 Application Fee: $25.00 Security Deposit: $2,000 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Koolau Vista.
