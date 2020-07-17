Amenities

46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES:



Year Built: 1988

Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 reserved stall

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1850

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit



A partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 reserved parking stall. The unit has ceiling fans in each room and a window A/C unit in the master bedroom. Outdoor living has great potential with the enclosed patio just off the living room. Modern kitchen appliances include range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer and smoke detectors. Highly desired location in Kaneohe, this unit is walking distance to Windward Mall, restaurants, bus line and Heeia school and park. The unit is situated close to ample street parking.

Marked guest stalls available upon request. Sorry, no smoking. $35.00 application fee to apply. Renter's insurance required.



