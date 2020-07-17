All apartments in Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A

46-1063 Emepela Way · (808) 738-3100
Location

46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46-1063 Emepela Way #6A · Avail. Jul 30

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 1988
Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 reserved stall
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1850
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit

A partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 reserved parking stall. The unit has ceiling fans in each room and a window A/C unit in the master bedroom. Outdoor living has great potential with the enclosed patio just off the living room. Modern kitchen appliances include range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer and smoke detectors. Highly desired location in Kaneohe, this unit is walking distance to Windward Mall, restaurants, bus line and Heeia school and park. The unit is situated close to ample street parking.
Marked guest stalls available upon request. Sorry, no smoking. $35.00 application fee to apply. Renter's insurance required.

Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3635863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

