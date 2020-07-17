Amenities
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES:
Year Built: 1988
Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 reserved stall
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1850
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
A partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 reserved parking stall. The unit has ceiling fans in each room and a window A/C unit in the master bedroom. Outdoor living has great potential with the enclosed patio just off the living room. Modern kitchen appliances include range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer and smoke detectors. Highly desired location in Kaneohe, this unit is walking distance to Windward Mall, restaurants, bus line and Heeia school and park. The unit is situated close to ample street parking.
Marked guest stalls available upon request. Sorry, no smoking. $35.00 application fee to apply. Renter's insurance required.
Locations, LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815
