Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

46-1038 Emepela Way #12S

46-1038 Emepela Way · (808) 738-8819 ext. 124
Location

46-1038 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 2 bath in Kaneohe! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath town house is located in beautiful Kaneohe with the Koolau Mountain Range right outside the door! The unit sits on the 2nd story of a 2 story walk-up (townhouse). Two assigned parking stalls. Washer and Dryer in unit. Also a small lanai to enjoy the sights and smells of the lush Windward Side. Conveniently located close to Windward Mall, shopping, entertainment, bus route, Likelike Hwy. and H-3. No pets, no smoking. 6 month lease desired with option to extend.

Please watch video tour here: https://youtu.be/B9mY_m-Cgeg

Please call Dower Realty, Inc. to set up showing appointment. 808-230-7639.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S have any available units?
46-1038 Emepela Way #12S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S currently offering any rent specials?
46-1038 Emepela Way #12S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S pet-friendly?
No, 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S offer parking?
Yes, 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S does offer parking.
Does 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S have a pool?
No, 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S does not have a pool.
Does 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S have accessible units?
No, 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S does not have accessible units.
Does 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-1038 Emepela Way #12S does not have units with air conditioning.
