46-1038 Emepela Way #12S

2 bedroom 2 bath in Kaneohe! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath town house is located in beautiful Kaneohe with the Koolau Mountain Range right outside the door! The unit sits on the 2nd story of a 2 story walk-up (townhouse). Two assigned parking stalls. Washer and Dryer in unit. Also a small lanai to enjoy the sights and smells of the lush Windward Side. Conveniently located close to Windward Mall, shopping, entertainment, bus route, Likelike Hwy. and H-3. No pets, no smoking. 6 month lease desired with option to extend.



Please watch video tour here: https://youtu.be/B9mY_m-Cgeg



Please call Dower Realty, Inc. to set up showing appointment. 808-230-7639.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5453694)