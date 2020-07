Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat. Quiet neighborhood- enjoy the spectacular view of the Koo'lau Mountains! Living room and dining room feature custom drapery with accenting top treatments. The remodeled kitchen features new oak and hardwood cabinets with quartz counter-tops that compliment new stainless steel kitchen appliances. The flooring is LifeProof waterproof vinyl plank flooring and new Stainmaster carpet with Pet Protect. The bathroom vanity and linen closet adds storage space for those incidentals. There's a new full size washer/dryer set; and the shower has new tile with corner shelving. The rent includes 1GB WiFi and HD fiber optic cable with over 200 channels. Parking is only steps from the front door; and the complex is pet friendly