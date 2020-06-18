46-060 Konane Pl #3621

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2700 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,. Unit is furnished with appliances only not furniture seen in photos. 1 car garage & second car parking stall, & pet friendly. Kaneohe is one of Hawaii's best kept secrets because we seldom have traffic slow downs at all…views of green Ko'olau mountain range, waterfalls, the gorgeous bay, location is close to Windward Mall, minutes from great beach/parks, the famous sand bar, great jogging paths, tennis courts, deck area, clean & tastefully renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer in unit, laminate flooring, tile in bathrooms, covered lanai, storage, garage... This condo is on the 3rd floor but the unit layout is one level...ready now. Call 1-808-741-5656 to see



(RLNE3123766)