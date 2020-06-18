All apartments in Kaneohe
Find more places like 46-060 Konane Pl #3621.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaneohe, HI
/
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

46-060 Konane Pl #3621

46-060 Konane Pl · (808) 741-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kaneohe
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 - Poha Kea Point · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2700 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,. Unit is furnished with appliances only not furniture seen in photos. 1 car garage & second car parking stall, & pet friendly. Kaneohe is one of Hawaii's best kept secrets because we seldom have traffic slow downs at all…views of green Ko'olau mountain range, waterfalls, the gorgeous bay, location is close to Windward Mall, minutes from great beach/parks, the famous sand bar, great jogging paths, tennis courts, deck area, clean & tastefully renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer in unit, laminate flooring, tile in bathrooms, covered lanai, storage, garage... This condo is on the 3rd floor but the unit layout is one level...ready now. Call 1-808-741-5656 to see

(RLNE3123766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 have any available units?
46-060 Konane Pl #3621 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 have?
Some of 46-060 Konane Pl #3621's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 currently offering any rent specials?
46-060 Konane Pl #3621 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 pet-friendly?
Yes, 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 is pet friendly.
Does 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 offer parking?
Yes, 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 does offer parking.
Does 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 have a pool?
Yes, 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 has a pool.
Does 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 have accessible units?
No, 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 does not have accessible units.
Does 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-060 Konane Pl #3621 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 46-060 Konane Pl #3621?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kaneohe 1 BedroomsKaneohe 2 Bedrooms
Kaneohe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaneohe Apartments with Balcony
Kaneohe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HI
Makaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HI
Halawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity