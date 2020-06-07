All apartments in Kaneohe
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:48 PM

45-409 Koiawe Way

45-409 Koiawe Way · (808) 377-4642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-409 Koiawe Way, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION & BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from the Ko'olau Mountain range all the way to Kaneohe Bay. Close to Hawaii Pacific Univ., H-3 on/off ramp, Likelike & Pali Hwy., KMCAS, shopping and schools. Rental is top floor of 3 story house, a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, huge master bdrm., 2 large bay windows, newly remodeled bathroom/kitchen w/ granite & quartz counter tops, solid wood cabinets, porcelain tile floors, newer paint and ceiling. Rent includes water, sewer, cable, internet, plus a $50 allowance for electricity. Six ceiling fans & split AC's in 2 bedrooms. No smoking. Access to neighborhood Parkway Community Rec. Ctr. just down the street is include (tennis, basketball ct., pool, rentable party room, and fitness room. Renter's Insurance Required. Call Dancetta at (808) 723-0630 to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-409 Koiawe Way have any available units?
45-409 Koiawe Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-409 Koiawe Way have?
Some of 45-409 Koiawe Way's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-409 Koiawe Way currently offering any rent specials?
45-409 Koiawe Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-409 Koiawe Way pet-friendly?
No, 45-409 Koiawe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 45-409 Koiawe Way offer parking?
Yes, 45-409 Koiawe Way does offer parking.
Does 45-409 Koiawe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-409 Koiawe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-409 Koiawe Way have a pool?
Yes, 45-409 Koiawe Way has a pool.
Does 45-409 Koiawe Way have accessible units?
No, 45-409 Koiawe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 45-409 Koiawe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-409 Koiawe Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-409 Koiawe Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45-409 Koiawe Way has units with air conditioning.
