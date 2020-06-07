45-409 Koiawe Way

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION & BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from the Ko'olau Mountain range all the way to Kaneohe Bay. Close to Hawaii Pacific Univ., H-3 on/off ramp, Likelike & Pali Hwy., KMCAS, shopping and schools. Rental is top floor of 3 story house, a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, huge master bdrm., 2 large bay windows, newly remodeled bathroom/kitchen w/ granite & quartz counter tops, solid wood cabinets, porcelain tile floors, newer paint and ceiling. Rent includes water, sewer, cable, internet, plus a $50 allowance for electricity. Six ceiling fans & split AC's in 2 bedrooms. No smoking. Access to neighborhood Parkway Community Rec. Ctr. just down the street is include (tennis, basketball ct., pool, rentable party room, and fitness room. Renter's Insurance Required. Call Dancetta at (808) 723-0630 to view.