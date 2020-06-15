75-5719 Alii Drive #210

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL 1BED/1BA TURNKEY CONDO -

2nd floor corner unit one bedroom one bathroom, furnished turnkey with central air conditioning. Condo is located in downtown Historic Kailua Village. Steps to Waterfront Row on Alii Drive, walk to the beach, post office, bank, grocery store, restaurants, shops, entertainment and much more.



Across the street from the ocean and a short distance to the Kailua pier. Kailua pier is also the start line for the World Championship Ironman and Ultraman Triathlons as well as easy access for great snorkeling and swimming.



Monthly Kailua-Kona Stroll with vendors, music, food, and crafts just steps from your front door. View holiday parades from the comfort of the sundeck. Enjoy your morning Kona coffee or afternoon cocktails with friends on your spacious lanai.



This condo is one of the larger 1 bed room floor plans offering 655sf indoor living space + extra large lanai!!! Truly a MUST SEE!!

COMPLEX FEATURES: Combined fresh and salt water pool, 2 BBQ decks with ocean views, 2 Elevators, Gated Underground parking garage



Rent - $1,700.00 a month + 4.712 GE Tax + Electric

(Water, Trash, Basic Cable are included)



No Pets Allowed



