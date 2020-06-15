All apartments in Kailua
75-5719 Alii Drive #210
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

75-5719 Alii Drive #210

75-5719 Alii Drive · (808) 339-3649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75-5719 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI 96740
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 75-5719 Alii Drive #210 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFUL 1BED/1BA TURNKEY CONDO -
2nd floor corner unit one bedroom one bathroom, furnished turnkey with central air conditioning. Condo is located in downtown Historic Kailua Village. Steps to Waterfront Row on Alii Drive, walk to the beach, post office, bank, grocery store, restaurants, shops, entertainment and much more.

Across the street from the ocean and a short distance to the Kailua pier. Kailua pier is also the start line for the World Championship Ironman and Ultraman Triathlons as well as easy access for great snorkeling and swimming.

Monthly Kailua-Kona Stroll with vendors, music, food, and crafts just steps from your front door. View holiday parades from the comfort of the sundeck. Enjoy your morning Kona coffee or afternoon cocktails with friends on your spacious lanai.

This condo is one of the larger 1 bed room floor plans offering 655sf indoor living space + extra large lanai!!! Truly a MUST SEE!!
COMPLEX FEATURES: Combined fresh and salt water pool, 2 BBQ decks with ocean views, 2 Elevators, Gated Underground parking garage

Rent - $1,700.00 a month + 4.712 GE Tax + Electric
(Water, Trash, Basic Cable are included)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

