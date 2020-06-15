75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Pines I - This two bedroom two bath home is newly renovated and freshly furnished. Treasure both ocean and mountain views from the roomy covered lanai. The remodel includes new interior paint, new vanities in both bathrooms, and an almost completely redone kitchen; new cabinets, floor, countertop, sink, faucet, refrigerator, and dishwasher.



The house is equipped with central air conditioning and a full photo-voltaic solar system

providing an opportunity to greatly reduce the electric bill.



The Pines is well maintained and one of Kona's most sought after neighborhoods for comfortable living and convenient location.



No pets. No smoking or vaping. Minimum 6 month lease. $2400 + tax and utilities per month. Includes gardener.



Good references and credit check required.



Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789105)