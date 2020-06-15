All apartments in Kailua
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45

75-252 Nani Kailua Drive · (808) 329-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75-252 Nani Kailua Drive, Kailua, HI 96740
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Pines I - This two bedroom two bath home is newly renovated and freshly furnished. Treasure both ocean and mountain views from the roomy covered lanai. The remodel includes new interior paint, new vanities in both bathrooms, and an almost completely redone kitchen; new cabinets, floor, countertop, sink, faucet, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

The house is equipped with central air conditioning and a full photo-voltaic solar system
providing an opportunity to greatly reduce the electric bill.

The Pines is well maintained and one of Kona's most sought after neighborhoods for comfortable living and convenient location.

No pets. No smoking or vaping. Minimum 6 month lease. $2400 + tax and utilities per month. Includes gardener.

Good references and credit check required.

Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 have any available units?
75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 have?
Some of 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 currently offering any rent specials?
75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 pet-friendly?
No, 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 offer parking?
No, 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 does not offer parking.
Does 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 have a pool?
No, 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 does not have a pool.
Does 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 have accessible units?
No, 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 does not have accessible units.
Does 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 has units with dishwashers.
Does 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-252 Nani Kailua Drive #45 has units with air conditioning.
