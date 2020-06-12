Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI with balcony

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-271 Manukai St
78-271 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1482 sqft
Remodeled Home w/Golf Course Views, A/C, & Near the Beach. He'eia Beach Bungalow - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6825 Keaupuni Street
78-6825 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2889 sqft
Ocean view, Private home, Plunge Pool, Tropical comfort, Keauhou Estates #185 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6662 Alii Drive
78-6662 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,000
870 sqft
Oceanfront Honeymoon Cottage, Breathtaking Ocean views, The Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-7039 Kamehamha III Rd #113
78-7039 Kamehameha III Rd, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
714 sqft
*Rates Reduced* 1 BR condo, on the edge of Keauhou! (Keauhou Resort 113) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-7039 Kamehameha III Road 104
78-7039 Kamehameha Iii Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
950 sqft
"A Slice of Paradise", Keauhou Resort #104 Townhouse, Sleeps 3-4 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-261 Manukai Street
78-261 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
*New* Oversized condo with A/C in Picturesque Complex! Kanaloa 701 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Hale Kalena which means House of rest in Hawaiian. This 1,700 sq. ft.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6721 Ali'i Drive 2-101
78-6721 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1075 sqft
Shared infinity pool & short walk to beach: Beach Villas at Kahalu'u 2-101 - This lovely two-bedroom, two-bathroom home features an ocean view and comfortably accommodates up to four guests.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kahaluu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6640 Alii Drive
78-6640 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2016 sqft
Oceanfront Hoku Ea Private House on Kahaluu Bay w/SPA - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-6880 Keaupuni Street
78-6880 Keaupuni Place, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3195 sqft
Blue Hawaii, a 3BR Plus Bonus Room & 3.5 Bath Private Home - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Blue Hawaiiisa thirty two hundred square ft.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
78-108 HoluaKai Street #14
78-108 Holuakai St, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
1887 sqft
New Luxury Home w/Ocean Views, Pool, & Spa: Kona Blue Vacations Holua Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7Cs Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6340 Kilohana Street
76-6340 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2230 sqft
Spectacular Ocean Views With AC, Private Pool & Spa. Sunset Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Sunset Hale is a stunning tropical escape situated above downtown Kona.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6168 Alii Drive
76-6168 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5140 sqft
Oceanfront 5bd home w/amazing views, private pool, & hot tub. Relax and enjoy the sunsets. Hale Pua. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-6428 Kilohana Street
77-6428 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2740 sqft
Unobstructed Ocean views, Private Home w/Pool, Ho'o Maluhia - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77-6421 Kilohana Street
77-6421 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2928 sqft
Large Private Home overlooking Downtown Kona w/ Heated Pool! Honu O Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holualoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
76-6268 Alii Drive #200
76-6268 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
988 sqft
Watch Dolphins from this Oceanfront 2BR Corner Unit, Banyan Tree 200 - Experience amazing views from every room of this gorgeous oceanfront condominium. This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months.
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-179 Kamillo St
75-179 Kamilo Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75-179 Kamillo St in Holualoa. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5918 Ali'i Drive
75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
926 sqft
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-244 Malulani Drive
75-244 Malulani Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1427 sqft
Private Home Near Kona Town w/Ocean views, Large lanai, & A/C. Hale Alaula - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive Lot #38
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive, Kailua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4526 sqft
Large Oceanfront Home with Pool, Easy Access to Downtown Kona, Steps from Keiki Ponds. Kona Blue - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6026 Alii Drive
75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$4,000
780 sqft
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-6082 Alii Drive
75-6082 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
920 sqft
Remodeled Ocean view condo in oceanfront complex, Casa De Emdeko 235 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
75-5719 Alii Drive #210
75-5719 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1BED/1BA TURNKEY CONDO - 2nd floor corner unit one bedroom one bathroom, furnished turnkey with central air conditioning. Condo is located in downtown Historic Kailua Village.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kahaluu-Keauhou renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

