All apartments in Holualoa
Find more places like 75-6026 Alii Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holualoa, HI
/
75-6026 Alii Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

75-6026 Alii Drive

75-6026 Alii Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Holualoa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 75-6026 Alii Drive · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.

Kona Makai 2303 is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom oceanfront condominium with spectacular views. Free Wifi is included with this cozy beachfront unit, which is located only one mile from the heart of Kailua-Kona town. 

Kona Makai combines comfort and efficiency with some of the best ocean views on the island. The Hawaiian-themed decor creates a festive ambiance you'll notice the moment you enter this lovely unit. Enjoy ocean views from the master bedroom and from the living room, which is furnished with plush sofas and cable TV. A spiral staircase leads up to the cozy loft, where you’ll find two twin-size beds. 

The kitchen at Kona Makai 2303 is furnished with a variety of large and small appliances, as well as all of the culinary essentials needed to prepare a light snack or a full meal. 

Spend leisurely mornings sipping Kona coffee while watching the whales and dolphins from the lanai, which features open-air dining for four and showcases stunning Pacific Ocean views.

The Kona Makai community is surrounded by beautifully manicured gardens and fragrant tropical flowers. Enjoy a refreshing swim in the sparkling ocean-view pool, soak in the hot tub, lounge in the cabana, or host a cookout in the barbecue area. No need to skip your workouts, Kona Makai has an on-site gym, as well as ping pong tables and tennis courts. Beach chairs, towels, a cooler and a variety of other recreational items are included so you can enjoy a seaside picnic or a day at the beach. Laundry facilities are located on-site, as well as a key-pad entry and parking space for your convenience. 

Conveniently located near downtown Kailua-Kona, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.

People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua-Kona town.

The Kona Makai community is the perfect home base to explore a variety of Big Island sites and activities, such as Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Kea Observatory and so much more. 

This property is not equipped with Elevators 

TA-030-432-2560-01

STVR-19-366675

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-6026 Alii Drive have any available units?
75-6026 Alii Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-6026 Alii Drive have?
Some of 75-6026 Alii Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-6026 Alii Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75-6026 Alii Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-6026 Alii Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75-6026 Alii Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holualoa.
Does 75-6026 Alii Drive offer parking?
Yes, 75-6026 Alii Drive does offer parking.
Does 75-6026 Alii Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-6026 Alii Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-6026 Alii Drive have a pool?
Yes, 75-6026 Alii Drive has a pool.
Does 75-6026 Alii Drive have accessible units?
No, 75-6026 Alii Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 75-6026 Alii Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-6026 Alii Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-6026 Alii Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-6026 Alii Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75-6026 Alii Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holualoa 2 BedroomsHolualoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Holualoa 3 BedroomsHolualoa Apartments with Balcony
Holualoa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waikoloa Village, HIHilo, HI
Kahaluu-Keauhou, HIKalaoa, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity