75-6026 Alii Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.



Kona Makai 2303 is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom oceanfront condominium with spectacular views. Free Wifi is included with this cozy beachfront unit, which is located only one mile from the heart of Kailua-Kona town.



Kona Makai combines comfort and efficiency with some of the best ocean views on the island. The Hawaiian-themed decor creates a festive ambiance you'll notice the moment you enter this lovely unit. Enjoy ocean views from the master bedroom and from the living room, which is furnished with plush sofas and cable TV. A spiral staircase leads up to the cozy loft, where you’ll find two twin-size beds.



The kitchen at Kona Makai 2303 is furnished with a variety of large and small appliances, as well as all of the culinary essentials needed to prepare a light snack or a full meal.



Spend leisurely mornings sipping Kona coffee while watching the whales and dolphins from the lanai, which features open-air dining for four and showcases stunning Pacific Ocean views.



The Kona Makai community is surrounded by beautifully manicured gardens and fragrant tropical flowers. Enjoy a refreshing swim in the sparkling ocean-view pool, soak in the hot tub, lounge in the cabana, or host a cookout in the barbecue area. No need to skip your workouts, Kona Makai has an on-site gym, as well as ping pong tables and tennis courts. Beach chairs, towels, a cooler and a variety of other recreational items are included so you can enjoy a seaside picnic or a day at the beach. Laundry facilities are located on-site, as well as a key-pad entry and parking space for your convenience.



Conveniently located near downtown Kailua-Kona, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua-Kona town.



The Kona Makai community is the perfect home base to explore a variety of Big Island sites and activities, such as Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Kea Observatory and so much more.



This property is not equipped with Elevators



TA-030-432-2560-01



STVR-19-366675



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838873)