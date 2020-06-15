24 Pukihae Street, #213

Amenities
Polynesia Capri - Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished
Spacious top (2nd) floor unit with washer in unit (as-is condition), and enclosed lanai. Footsteps to the waterfront. Minutes to town.
Appliances: cooktop/refrigerator/microwave/toaster oven/washer (as-is condition)
Utilities included: water/gas/basic cable/wi-fi internet
Parking: 1 assigned stall
No Section 8
No pets
No smoking in unit or on lanai.
Directions: On Kamehameha Ave., Go over Singing Bridge out to Hamakua
coast, take first Right, then quick Right, Condo buildings located on Left before end of street.
*Drive by only, Please do not disturb tenants*
*3rd party websites. Please apply through www.daylum.com*
(RLNE4783093)