Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

24 Pukihae Street, #213

24 Pukihae Street · (808) 935-4152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Pukihae Street, Hilo, HI 96720
Puu Eo Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 Pukihae Street, #213 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Polynesia Capri - Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished

Spacious top (2nd) floor unit with washer in unit (as-is condition), and enclosed lanai. Footsteps to the waterfront. Minutes to town.

Appliances: cooktop/refrigerator/microwave/toaster oven/washer (as-is condition)
Utilities included: water/gas/basic cable/wi-fi internet
Parking: 1 assigned stall
No Section 8
No pets
No smoking in unit or on lanai.

Directions: On Kamehameha Ave., Go over Singing Bridge out to Hamakua
coast, take first Right, then quick Right, Condo buildings located on Left before end of street.

*Drive by only, Please do not disturb tenants*
*3rd party websites. Please apply through www.daylum.com*

(RLNE4783093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Pukihae Street, #213 have any available units?
24 Pukihae Street, #213 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Pukihae Street, #213 have?
Some of 24 Pukihae Street, #213's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Pukihae Street, #213 currently offering any rent specials?
24 Pukihae Street, #213 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Pukihae Street, #213 pet-friendly?
No, 24 Pukihae Street, #213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilo.
Does 24 Pukihae Street, #213 offer parking?
Yes, 24 Pukihae Street, #213 does offer parking.
Does 24 Pukihae Street, #213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Pukihae Street, #213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Pukihae Street, #213 have a pool?
No, 24 Pukihae Street, #213 does not have a pool.
Does 24 Pukihae Street, #213 have accessible units?
No, 24 Pukihae Street, #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Pukihae Street, #213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Pukihae Street, #213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Pukihae Street, #213 have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Pukihae Street, #213 does not have units with air conditioning.
