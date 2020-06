Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Well maintained 3bd/2.5ba, Fully fenced and gated 1/2 acre yard with yard service. This home is move-in ready. Almost new Solar water heater and brand new Washer and Dryer. Tenant pays for utilities. Pets Negotiable with Additional Fee. NO SMOKING. A Hilo Bay Realty application must be on file to schedule a showing. The online application can be found on our website: https://www.hilobayrealtyllc.com/rentals.html