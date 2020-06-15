952 Olioli St A.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit A Available 07/01/20 Haliimaile 3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 275559



Newly remodeled 3bd/1bth attached multi-family home with new laminate flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances, LED light fixtures and fresh paint. Private porch and yard area.



$2600 per month includes utilities. Will consider HUD vouchers and other assistance.



No smoking (cigarettes, vaping, etc.), no drugs, no partying or excessive alcohol use.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275559

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5826798)