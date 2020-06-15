All apartments in Haliimaile
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

952 Olioli St A

952 Olioli Street · (808) 866-7566
Location

952 Olioli Street, Haliimaile, HI 96768
Haliimaile Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Haliimaile 3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 275559

Newly remodeled 3bd/1bth attached multi-family home with new laminate flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances, LED light fixtures and fresh paint. Private porch and yard area.

$2600 per month includes utilities. Will consider HUD vouchers and other assistance.

No smoking (cigarettes, vaping, etc.), no drugs, no partying or excessive alcohol use.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275559
Property Id 275559

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

