Apartment List
/
HI
/
haleiwa
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:25 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Haleiwa, HI with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
66-044 Kamehameha Highway
66-044 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Great location in Haleiwa town. Features include; updated kitchen & bath, granite counter tops, stove, fridge, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans & fenced yard. Carport & washer/dryer hook-ups.
Results within 1 mile of Haleiwa

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning “the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity,” Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-753 Papailoa Road
61-753 Papailoa Road, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2565 sqft
The perfect beach house for those wanting surf and a good swimming area right out front. This property is relaxed with old-world charm and yet modern day conveniences. It exudes lifestyle living in an unpretentious manner.
Results within 5 miles of Haleiwa

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished 2/2/1-pkg in Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-055 Akule Street #306
68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
685 sqft
Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean view from covered lanai, and a quick stroll to

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-355 Kikou Street
68-355 Kikou Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
3406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 68-355 Kikou Street in Mokuleia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-379 Ke Nui Road
59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2386 sqft
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-424 Kawowo Road
59-424 Kawowo Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pupukea Highlands fully furnished home. Private Corner Portion of Large Lot. Cable T.V./ Internet / Water & Electric are included. Yard Service is done by the owner. Sheets, Towels, Kitchenware and a nice deck.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-362 Makana Road
59-362 Makana Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
Terrific 1600 s.f. Single Family Home in Sunset Hills, Pupukea with Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Views! Although this is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath "Guest Cottage" ...

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-152 Au Street
68-152 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1332 sqft
This is a nice beach side home that features all appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite counter tops, bamboo & tile flooring, ceiling fans, window A/C, lanai, washer/dryer, covered parking & landscaped yard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-017 Laau Paina Place
68-017 Laau Paina Pl, Mokuleia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
2346 sqft
Laau Paina - Oahu - Welcome to Beachfront Paradise! Framed by tropical plants, swaying palms and unobstructed ocean views, Laau Paina Place is a vacationer’s dream property.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-090 Au Street
68-090 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
676 sqft
This is a fully furnished Hawaiiana style ground floor corner unit. Features include; All appliances, tile & laminate flooring, ceiling fans, A/C & nice outdoor lanai. Washer/Dryer. 1 assigned parking stall.
Results within 10 miles of Haleiwa
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
3 Units Available
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,367
1025 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-020 Kuilima Drive
57-020 Kuilima Dr, Kawela Bay, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1538 sqft
Turtle Bay Villas 3 Bedroom - Guests of this Turtle Bay Villa are registered guests of the resort, with full access to all amenities, including the resort’s pools, jacuzzi, water slide, spa, fitness center, business center, private dining,

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-314 Lonomea Street
95-314 Lonomea Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1810 sqft
Upgraded throughout with a luxury feeling. Remodeled and renovated two story home in Mililani with a spacious layout with over 1800 sq ft inside.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2974 sqft
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
86-372 Kawili Street
86-372 Kawili Street, Waianae, HI
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees.

1 of 1

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1603 Eames Street
1603 Eames Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.5 baths older home with family room. Large patio. Kitchen with lots of cupboards. Water and electricity included. Reasonable rental price as tenant responsible for yard care. Email mabrigo222@aol.com for showings or call 637-3511

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-660 Wikao St K106
95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
797 sqft
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2016. Master bedroom and on suite bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-717 Moua Street - 1
84-717 Moua Street, Makaha, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated 1st floor cottage steps from beach access in Makaha. There is washer dryer community access. Parking is alongside gated driveway. Utilities are included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Haleiwa, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Haleiwa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Haleiwa 3 BedroomsHaleiwa Apartments with ParkingHaleiwa Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Haleiwa Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaleiwa Furnished Apartments
Haleiwa Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College