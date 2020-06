Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Recently renovated single level home in Paalakai. Features a corner lot with large yard and carport and driveway with lots of parking. This home includes 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookup and lots of outside storage! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Home is minutes from Haleiwa town and beach. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please see virtual tour at https://youtu.be/aJLX9ZQOXu8