pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
121 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Halawa, HI
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-556 Hoio Street
99-556 Hoio Street, Aiea, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Renovated House in Aiea - 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 parking in the garage (tandem or street is available as well) Nicely renovated duplex home in Aiea Heights (right above Aiea high school).
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-380 Koauka Loop
98-380 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1336 sqft
3-bed 2-bath home in the Bougainville housing area located at Koauka Loop in Aiea. Single parking stall included with street parking available. Pool and common area available. Pets allowed, must first go through an approval process.
Results within 5 miles of Halawa
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1278 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1428 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
1711 Yamada Ln
1711 Yamada Lane, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
3BR/1BA SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LILIHA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 3BR/1BA Single Family home in Liliha. Conveniently located close to shopping and freeway access.
1 of 9
Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2036 Aupuni Street
2036 Aupuni Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 10/01/19 Breezy, clean, and spacious 3 bdrms 2nd flr duplex - Property Id: 86974 Available now.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kalihi - Palama
1555 Pohaku St. Unit B302
1555 Pohaku Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
550 sqft
1555 Pohaku St.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-401 Kaonohi Street 4
98-401 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) - Property Id: 316715 $2100 - Tropicana Village #4 (Upstairs) 2/2/0 In Aiea 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath (no parking) in nice, relatively quiet area of Aiea.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
827 Ala Lilikoi St 4
827 Ala Lilikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Tropicana Manor #4 (Upstairs) - Property Id: 317803 3/2/1 - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/1 Parking Stall 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Parking stall in convenient, accessible unit in great community in Salt Lake nearby schools Hickam, Mokulele, Aliamanu, Moanalua,
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-945 Moanalua Road
98-945 Moanalua Road, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1115 sqft
PET-FRIENDLY*, 3bed/2bath townhome with 1 assigned carport and 1 unassigned uncovered/open parking.
Results within 10 miles of Halawa
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,645
561 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
786 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard
2439 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
663 sqft
Spectacular panoramic view of Diamond Head direct from your own living room, patio, and bedroom. Central town location in Moiliili, several blocks from Iolani School and minutes from University of Manoa, Ala Moana, and Waikiki by car.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1400.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET
91-1014 Kai Kukuma Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1449 sqft
91-1014 KAI KUKUMA STREET Available 07/22/20 Come and Enjoy Ewa Beach - Wonderful two story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Ocean Pointe. Includes a 2-car enclosed garage, covered lanai & fenced backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
1420 Koko Head Ave.
1420 Koko Head Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1016 sqft
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-215 Kuauna Place
95-215 Kuauna Place, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2023 sqft
95-215 Kuauna Place Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Mililani Mauka Home! Over 2,000 s.f.! - Large Pacific Islander, Ponape model, over 2,000 s.f. Large living area downstairs with dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with an island.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
923 Green St Downstairs
923 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1344 sqft
Renovated 3BD/2BA House off Ward (2 LARGE DOGS OK) - Property Id: 265242 Rare and HUGE home in the core of urban Honolulu.
