3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Halawa, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
4321 PUNIHI ST
4321 Punihi Street, Halawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1444 sqft
Welcome to Tranquility - Convenient 3bd, 2ba single story house in Foster Village! Freshly painted interior w/ new carpeting and bamboo laminate flooring. Fenced yard w/ one-car driveway. Lots of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
99-108 puakala place A
99-108 Puakala Street, Aiea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 06/30/20 Beautiful duplex upstair with phenomenal location - Property Id: 297186 This recently renovated beautiful upstairs of a duplex home located conveniently in Aiea, 2 minutes from the bus-line, 5 minutes away from highway,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306
98-1040 Moanalua Road, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Pearlridge Gardens #1-306 - Property Id: 282343 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking. 3rd floor walk-up.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
4143 Keaka Dr. Unit B
4143 Keaka Drive, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1126 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BR/2BA/2PKG(TANDEM) STREET LEVEL UNIT IN THREE PLEX IN ALIAMANU - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-711 Iho Place #503
98-711 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Colonnade on the Greens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ewa
160 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1278 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2217 Kalihi Street
2217 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, HI
2217 Kalihi Street Available 07/01/20 Two Story Renovated Home, 5 bed 2 Bath with Garage in Kalihi Valley - This is a large, charming modern clean home in the Upper Kalihi Area. This rental is a two story home with 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
5095 LIKINI STREET #A202
5095 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Three Regents - Clean and spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath unit on second floor. View of mountains and golf course. 2 parking spaces - uncovered. Washer/dryer in unit. Easy to show. Short notice ok. E-mail agent to schedule a showing: darlene@pro808.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1398 sqft
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2444 Waolani Ave.
2444 Waolani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
915 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport - Recently Refreshed, this cozy home is offers: ** Fresh Paint inside and out ** Spacious Kitchen ** New Range ** New Refrigerator ** Tile Flooring Throughout ** Lease term: 1 Year to start ** Tenant pays:
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1
94-1069 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1730 sqft
NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2188 Amikamika Pl Unit A
2188 Amikamika Place, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1216 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - AWESOME VIEWS IN PACIFIC PALISADES 3BR/2BA/2PKG UPSTAIRS UNIT IN DUPLEX(PACIFIC PALISADES - PEARL CITY) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-877 Lumiiki Street
94-877 Lumiiki Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! Fully renovated 3-Bedroom unit. Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances with plank flooring. Spacious home with a very nice open space in living room. Great Central location in Crestview.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
2450 Naai Street
2450 Naai Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2056 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home located near Kalihi Valley. Close to the Likelike Highway with easy access to the H1 freeway as well as a short drive to shopping centers, Downtown Honolulu, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
5080 Likini Street
5080 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1504 sqft
Country Club Plaza is one of the most desirable buildings in the Salt Lake area and is in the Moanalua School District for middle and high school.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kalihi Valley
1 Unit Available
1615 Merkle Street
1615 Merkle Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Available 07/01. 3-bedroom, 1-bath upstairs portion of house in beautiful Kalihi Valley. Large spacious living room. Community washer/dryer, 1 parking stall, and street parking. 6-month minimum lease. No pets, no section 8.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-577 Puaalii Place
98-577 Puaalii Place, Waimalu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN PEARLRIDGE - NEAR JOINT BASES OF PEARL HARBOR AND HICKAM AFB. SPACIOUS, 1-STORY HOME (ATTACHED) 3-BEDRM, 2 FULL BATH HOME IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. SOLAR WATER HEATER, NEW APPLIANCES. RENOVATED HOME IN 2018.
